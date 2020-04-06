Kershaw Camshaft Folder EDC – Knife Review

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- The other day I wrote a Product Review on the Kershaw Airlock folder. Today I’m writing one on the Kershaw Camshaft folder. At first blush, you may think that they are almost identical but upon closer examination, you’ll see a lot of subtle differences. Probably the first similarity that will make you think that they are more similar than they actually are is the handle. Other than the slots in the Kershaw Airlock, they are both black and very similar. After that, there are quite a few differences between the two knives.

First, the handle on the Kershaw Camshaft is a little wider. While it does have a reversible clip, it doesn’t have a lanyard hole. But it does have a slot in the spine at the back of the handle that is almost big enough to slip in a lanyard.

The blade is classified as a clip point but actually I’d call it a drop point but due to the spine being ground down from a point about 2-inches up the spine to the tip, it does form a definite point. The spine on the Kershaw Airlock is ground down from about 1-inch back up the spine to form a point.

As on the Airlock, I feel like that I have a firm grip on the Kershaw Camshaft due to the thumb grooves on the back of the spine and the flipper. It also has a finger groove cut for your pointer finger which further stabilizes the knife in your grip.

The pocket clip is a little wider on the Kershaw Camshaft and is a little easier or maybe I should say handier to use. While the Kershaw Camshaft definitely feels heavier than the Kershaw Airlock they are actually 3.1 oz. and 2.9 oz. respectively. So that is a minuscule difference.

The Kershaw Camshaft is an assisted opening knife and I found it super easy to flip open and have ready for business.

After carrying both, I think that I slightly favor the Kershaw Camshaft due to the blade design. It more resembles a clip point which I favor in my EDC’s. Although both knives are advertised as having 3.0-inch blades my Camshaft is about .2 inches longer. Not that that matters one way or the other. So, if you’re in the market for an EDC folder, the Kershaw Camshaft is a viable option.

The MSRP on the Kershaw Camshaft is $34.99 and as is usual, we will close with the specs:

Overall Length: 7.25″

Blade Length: 3.00″

Cutting Edge: 3.375″

Blade Width: 1.00″

Blade Thickness: 0.11″

Blade Material: 4Cr14

Blade Style: Clip Point

Blade Grind: Hollow

Finish: Stonewash

Edge Type: Plain

Handle Length: 4.25″

Handle Width:1.00″

Handle Material: FRN

Color: Black

Frame/Liner: Stainless Steel

Weight: 3.1 oz.

User: Right Hand, Left Hand

Pocket Clip :Tip-Up

Knife Type: Assisted

Opener: Flipper

Lock Type: Liner Lock

Brand: Kershaw

Model: Camshaft

Model Number: 1370

Country of Origin: China

Best Use: Everyday Carry

Product Type: Knife

About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you're having trouble.”