Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Botach Tactical has the Maelstrom Military 9″ Combat Side Zip Boots on member price sale for just $19.98 a pair and that is 80% OFF the MSRP of $120.00. If you are in need of some back-up boots this crazy low price makes them almost disposable. At the moment they have a decent selection of popular sizes but they will sell out fast. Still not sure then check tactical boot prices here or here.

Engineered for harsh conditions, you will be able to perform with zero distractions while wearing those 9” Desert Tan Military Style Boots. Built tough, the upper is crafted from durable cow suede and nylon material, providing protection and a professional look. Underfoot, aggressive rubber lug soles shed mud and debris effortlessly while offering superior traction. These boots won't let less than desirable terrain hinder your performance. The speed-hook lacing system facilitates quick response times, and the padded collar adds extra comfort and ankle support. In combination with the durable exterior, a side zipper with Velcro closure eliminates the need for untying shoelaces for easy on/off. PRODUCT FEATURES Color: Tan

Height: 9″ standard military boot height.

Weight: 35oz

Upper: Cow suede leather and nylon.

Liner: Moisture-wicking liner for superior breathability.

Outsole: Slip & oil resistant lug rubber; Panama.

Insole: Removable cushioned EVA insert

Padded collar for extra comfort and ankle support

Rust-proof Speed-hook lacing system, Steel shank for lateral support and stability.

Gusseted tongue and zipper to keep debris out,

Side zipper with Velcro closure for easy on/off Rugged and agile, the 9” Desert Tan Military Style Boots ensures your performance at your job, whether it is off duty, a construction site, or outdoors, you can count on them.

