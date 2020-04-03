Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Kentucky Gun Co has a ten pack (10) or MAGPUL PMAG 30 AR/M4 GEN M2 MOE Magazine for just $94.99 with flat rate shipping.

PMAG® 30 AR/M4 GEN M2 MOE® BLACK – 10 Pack The PMAG 30 AR/M4 GEN M2 MOE is a 30-round 5.56×45 NATO (.223 Remington) AR15/M4 compatible magazine that offers a cost competitive upgrade from the aluminum USGI. It features an impact-resistant polymer construction, easy to disassemble design with a flared floorplate for positive magazine extraction, resilient stainless steel spring for corrosion resistance, and an anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower for increased reliability. Magpul Original Equipment (MOE) is a line of firearm accessories designed to provide a high-quality, economical alternative to standard weapon parts. The MOE line distinguishes itself with a simplified feature set, but maintains Magpul engineering and material quality. Made in U.S.A. FEATURES Optimized for use with Colt-spec AR15/M4 firearms

Impact and crush resistant polymer construction

Constant-curve internal geometry for smooth feeding

Anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower for increased reliability

USGI-spec stainless steel spring for corrosion resistance and field compatibility

Textured gripping surface and flared floorplate for positive magazine handling and easy disassembly The GEN M2 MOE is identical in form and function to the older model PMAG except that the optional Impact/Dust Cover is now sold separately.

