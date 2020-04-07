Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has some new inventory and a sale on 800 rounds of Magtech M27 Linked, .223 (5.56x45mm), FMJ, 55 Grain Ammunition in an Ammo Can for $427.49 for buyers club members. The reusable parts make this a great buy, which is $75.00 in belt links alone not to mention the ammo can and reloadable brass.

Here's something you don't see every day: Linked .223 (5.56x45mm) Ammo from Magtech®, typically reserved for belt-fed firearms like the M249 light machine gun. Each round is linked with the military-spec M27 link. Each M27 link consists of a single piece of metal curved into 2 partial cylinders, and rounds are extracted by pushing forward out of the link. Military standards stipulate that the force to strip a NATO-approved round from the M27 link should be between 5.5 and 16 lbs.

Order today! Key Specifications Item Number: 717777

Caliber: .223 (5.56x45mm)

Bullet Weight: 55 grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket

Muzzle Velocity: 3,265 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 1,302 ft.-lbs.

Case Type: Brass

Primer Type: Boxer, reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 800, M27 linked, with steel ammo can In every other way, these are standard training rounds for your .556 compatible AR-15 or M16. It comes with steel ammo can as well.

