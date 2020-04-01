MD Gov Hogan Protects Second Amendment, Gun Stores Remain Open

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Larry Hogan has issued a “stay-at-home” executive order requiring all individuals to suspend any non-essential activities. Thankfully, this order cross-references the DHS Guidance deeming certain businesses as “Critical Infrastructure” and allowing them to stay open. In doing so, Larry Hogan has designated gun stores and shooting ranges as “Essential” businesses that can remain open. During this time of uncertainty, it is critical that law-abiding citizens remain able to access their Second Amendment right to self-defense.

Once the COVID-19 virus is contained, we should remember that Governor Larry Hogan upheld the right of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves and their loved ones. Please check www.nraila.org/coronavirus to stay up-to-date on all Second Amendment news during COVID-19.

About:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org