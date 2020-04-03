Mossberg MC1sc Wins 2020 NRA Golden Bullseye Award

North Haven, CT -(AmmoLand.com)- Mossberg is pleased to announce that their MC1sc (subcompact) 9mm pistol was recognized with the NRA Publications Golden Bullseye Award for the 2020 Shooting Illustrated Handgun of the Year. All 2020 award winners will be recognized in the May 2020 issue of American Rifleman, American Hunter and Shooting Illustrated magazines.

Golden Bullseye Award winners are selected by a committee of editors, graphic designers and veteran members of the NRA publications staff. To qualify for consideration, a product must have been recently introduced and available to consumers; used or tested by a staff member or regular contributor to the magazine; reliable, innovative and meeting or exceeding the evaluator’s expectation. Completing the criteria for award selection are the perceived value of the product to the purchaser and that the product is styled in a manner befitting the shooting and hunting industry, and its enthusiasts.

Mossberg stunned the industry with the introduction of the MC1sc pistol, the company’s first handgun in nearly a century. This full-featured 9mm concealed carry handgun was the result of three years of research and development, combining the highly-desired features of a subcompact with Mossberg’s innovative approach to design. Key features include size, weight, caliber and carryability. And the MC1sc delivers on all; with its overall length of 6.25 inches, weight of 19 ounces (with an empty magazine) and a barrel length of 3.4 inches in the widely-popular 9mm chambering. Mossberg delivered innovation with the patented STS (Safe Takedown System); Clear-Count magazines; and patent-pending, aggressive-signature grip texturing. Not-to-be overlooked, standard features of the MC1sc include a durable frame constructed of glass-reinforced polymer; stainless steel slide with DLC-coating; white 3-dot sights; and flat-profile trigger.

“Mossberg opened its doors in 1919 with the introduction of its first firearm, the Brownie, a 22-caliber pocket pistol,” commented John MacLellan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Now 101 years later, it’s a tremendous honor for our MC1sc pistol to be recognized with a 2020 Golden Bullseye Award in celebration of our commitment to engineering expertise and manufacturing excellence. On behalf of Mossberg, I would like to thank the NRA’s Shooting Illustrated publication staff for this highly-coveted award.”





About O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.

Founded in 1919, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., is the oldest family-owned firearms manufacturer in America, and is the largest pump-action shotgun manufacturer in the world. Celebrating 100 years of innovation, Mossberg leads the industry with over 100 design and utility patents to its credit and stands as the first ISO 9001 Certified long-gun manufacturer. Complete information on commercial, special purpose, law enforcement and military shotguns, rifles, handguns and accessories are available at mossberg.com or by calling 1-800-363-3555. Mossberg can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.