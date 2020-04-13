MTM CASE-GARD Introduces New Tactical Rifle Case

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Since 1968, MTM has continued to design and produce products for the shooting enthusiast. From ammo boxes to gun rests to clay target throwers, MTM offers a huge variety of products essential to the sportsman.

New for 2020 is the made-in-America Tactical Rifle Case—designed to protect rifles and shotguns during transport and to be stacked for storage. The case features plastic molded construction and fits most rifles or shotguns up to 42-inches long. It includes rugged snap latches for a secure lock, quality foam padding for maximum protection, and multiple internal tiedown points and padlock points for increased security. Tiedown points conveniently positioned on the outside of the case allows for easy attachment to ATV cargo boxes.

Tactical Rifle Case Features:

Quality foam padding interior with adjustable Velcro tie-downs

Snap latch design

Stackable for convenient storage

Multiple padlock points for security

Compatible with most 42-Inch rifles and shotgun models

Tiedown points for easy ATV attachment

Current color option: Black

Made in USA

MSRP: $72.95

For more innovative shooting accessories and storage solutions, check out the complete line of American-made products from MTM by visiting MTMCase-Gard.com.





MTM Case-Gard is family owned and operated since 1968. MTM strives to be innovative in our approach to the shooting sports. All of our products were either designed by one of us, as a solution to a problem we ran into, or because you, the Case-Gard user, suggested it. The results are innovative quality products that last! For more information and availability, check with your local sporting goods dealer or contact MTM Molded Products at (937) 890-7461. See the full line of MTM products at www.mtmcase-gard.com