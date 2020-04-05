NSSF Donates to Newtown Community Virus First Responders

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- It’s often the times of hardship and great difficulty that reveal through admirable actions the true character of a community. One of those times is now.

Across every corner of America during the current coronavirus pandemic, neighbors are stepping forward to help neighbors less fortunate. The evening news is filled with stories of countless examples of people going above and beyond to ensure friends and family, and complete strangers alike, are making it through these especially challenging times. NSSF is joining this fight.

Firearm manufacturers are retooling facilities to make hand sanitizer, medical face masks, and gowns and other personal protective equipment. Hunters are opening their stocked-full freezers to help the neighbor down the street with a hearty meal. NSSF is assisting those in our community who are meeting the virus at the frontlines and battling it head-on.

Indispensable Heroes

The NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, donated $25,000 to three of Newtown’s organizations helping neighbors, friends, and family near one of the hardest hit regions by the COVID-19 pandemic. NSSF gave $10,000 to Newtown’s Emergency Management Office for protective equipment for area first responders, which includes the Volunteer Ambulance Association, the Newtown Police Department and the town’s five fire departments. NSSF also gave $10,000 to the Bethel Visiting Nurse Association to ensure vulnerable citizens of Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, Newtown, New Fairfield, Redding, Ridgefield, and Southbury receive at-home health services needed during this difficult time. Lastly, an additional $5,000 was donated to Danbury Regional Hospice to support the campaign for critical protective equipment for caregivers.

NSSF holds deep respect and gratitude for frontline responders supporting residents in need and keeping communities safe. Assisting one another, however possible, is what is needed to overcome the serious health threats posed by the coronavirus.

Giving Life Through a Different Kind of Donation

Monetary donations aren’t enough. NSSF staff is literally rolling up their sleeves to help out and is challenging the rest of the industry to join in to support the American Red Cross.

The entire firearm industry can come together through the ARC’s “Blood Donor” mobile app to have an impact in a different way. Available through the app is a “Gun Owners Care” team. Donors can join there, search for nearby blood drives, coordinate with a buddy and donate together, track totals and even encourage others in the industry, across all 9,000-plus member companies, to do the same.

NSSF’s donations are just a small part of the effort to ease the burdens of those battling the pandemic. This is what community is about and the firearm industry has led in times of crisis before. Together, we’ll be alongside those who need us to lead again.

About NSSF

The National Shooting Sports Foundation is the trade association for the firearms industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of more than 11,000 manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations and publishers. For more information, visit nssf.org.