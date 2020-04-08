Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- AR rifle builders, Pickett's Mill Armory has stock AR15 handguards at great prices after a coupon code at check out. Prices starting at $69.99 , now $63.99! Use code AMMOLAND20 at check out. Note, the coupon code gets you 20% off most eveything at Pickett's.

AR 15 Handguards & Rails The parts that make up an AR15 rifle are just as important as the rifle itself. So make sure you’re using well-made, reliable parts to ensure you’re not let down in a pinch. Some of the most critical parts of an AR15 are the handguards and the rail system. Our selection here has everything you could possibly need within this realm and more. To make our selection more unique, we offer many beloved brands that you already know and enjoy. We have the Magpul M-Lok Carbine Handguard, perfect for firearms with carbine-length gas systems combines the lightweight of a standard hand guard with modular flexibility. It also has M-Lok slots at the two, six, and ten position for optimization with a Picatinny rail or other accessories. Also offered are the Matrix Arms Foxtrot Handguard in both Keymod and M-Lok designs, with four different sizes of 7”, 9”, 11”, 13”, and 15”. The Aero Precision Quantum MLOK Handguards minimize bulk while allowing an adaptive system that provides unique opportunities for the operator. The Aero Quantum also has several mounting opportunities for additional accessories. Also by Aero Precision is the M-LOK Gen II handguard, which features a speedy disconnect sling socket at the 3, 6 and 9 o'clock positions, more milling along flats to aid with gripping and add visual appeal, an updated profile for the continuous Picatinny top rail. For a completely different look to the traditional handguard, the Yankee Hill Machine 9.2 provides a new approach with diamond-shaped heat vents and an extended top rail. And, of course, we carry our own Pickett’s Mill Armory handguards, available in keymod or M-Lok. A rail system allows you to attach add-ons to your weapon, and our AR15 tactical rail systems offer just that capability combined with superior finishes and strength. You’ll be able to support lasers, lights, sights and anything else you need to create the rifle you want. When considering what attachments to add, also remember the size of your rail, as you can’t add many attachments to a shorter rail, but the longer the rail the more weight it can add to your build. A 15-inch handguard belongs on your longer barrels, while the shorter handguards can work if you use a lower profile gas block, they need to be as long as your barrel and gas system. Our handguards come with a steel barrel nut and mounting hardware to add your own individual flair to your build. We offer both keymod and M-lok handguards, very different styles with similar purposes. Keymod handguards have open holes so attachments can be mounted and added at any time, such as adding more picatinny rails or removing others that you don’t prefer. M-Lok is essentially the same, but rather than small key-shaped holes, M-Lok handguards feature longer rectangular open holes, these are designed to go better with non-metal attachments, but still give the user to option to add and remove as wanted. When considering which handguard to add to your build, it is important to consider the type of handguard you want. We offer mostly free float handguards, as they provide many customization options, a more modern design, and a lighter more accurate build. Invest in PMA’s high-quality AR15 rails and handguards here to create the rifle you’ve always dreamed of! Reach out to us with any questions or comments you may have. Our experienced firearms experts are happy to share their knowledge.

Gun Deals: Pickett's Mill Armory AR15 Rifle Handguards Starting at $63.99 with CODE

