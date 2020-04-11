Pro Second Amendment Groups Sue New Mexico Gov. Grisham

Albuquerque, NM -(AmmoLand.com)- ­— Today, attorneys for individuals seeking to purchase firearms and ammunition, retailers, and advocacy organizations Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), New Mexico Shooting Sports Association (NMSSA), the National Rifle Association of America (NRA), and Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) filed a new federal lawsuit challenging bans on the operation of gun store and shooting ranges imposed by Governor Michelle Grisham and department of health officials. A copy of the lawsuit can be found at FPCLegal.org.

“Unfortunately, we find ourselves having to litigate yet another case where government officials believe that a crisis creates an exception to an enumerated constitutional right. We are happy to join with our friends from various organizations to defend the People of New Mexico’s right to keep and bear arms,”

said Adam Kraut, FPC’s Director of Legal Strategy.

“The government has no duty to protect you and coronavirus-related impacts to law enforcement could be significant, so times like now are precisely when people must be able to acquire self-defense tools to defend their lives and homes,” declared FPC President Brandon Combs. “We are proud to participate in this important case to defend the People's right to keep and bear arms against government abuses in New Mexico.”

“First, I would like to thank the NRA, Second Amendment Foundation, Firearm Policy Coalition and Mountain States Legal Foundation for partnering with us to stand up and fight for the rights of New Mexicans. The failure of New Mexico's leaders to recognize our right to self-defense has not only diminished our rights, it has left New Mexicans vulnerable,” exclaimed Zachary Fort, president of NMSSA. “This legal action seeks to restore our constitutional rights and protect New Mexicans by bringing New Mexico into alignment with guidance from the Department of Homeland Security that firearm retailers and shooting ranges are essential businesses.”

“Gov. Grisham simply can’t suspend the Second Amendment,” stated SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “Of course there is an emergency, but such emergencies do not nullify the Constitution, even temporarily. We cannot allow public officials to put their personal agendas above the rights protected by the Constitution, and that includes the right of the people to keep and bear arms.”

“Bureaucrats don’t get to imperil our families by declaring our fundamental right of self-defense as ‘non-essential' while they free criminals. America’s NRA will fight every governmental hypocrite who enjoys armed security while thwarting your family’s essential access to firearms,”