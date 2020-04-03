Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has inventory and a discount on this make-your-own M4 Rifle package at $499.98 for everything but a BCG, rifle magazine and charge handle.

To get this deal you need to add the two following products to your cart at check out. As always you can buy one or both units.

PSA 16″ M4 CARBINE-LENGTH 5.56 NATO 1:7 NITRIDE 15″ LIGHTWEIGHT M-LOK FREEDOM RIFLE KIT Barrel: 4150V Chrome moly steel, chambered in 5.56 NATO, with a 1:7 twist, M4 barrel extension, nitride treated, and a carbine-length gas system. Barrel is finished off with a .750″ diameter low-profile gas block, PSA 15″ Lightweight M-Lok free float rail, and A2 flash hider. Upper: Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is hard coat anodized black for durability. Featuring M4 feedramp cuts, these upper receivers are made for us right here in the USA. Bolt Carrier Group: For AR15 and M16 rifles and carbines. Bolt is made of 9310 steel. Gas key is secured with grade 8 fasteners and staked. Includes Charging Handle. Barrel Length: 16″

Gas System: Carbine-Length

Barrel Profile: M4

Barrel Steel: 4150V Chrome Moly

Barrel Finish: Nitride

Chrome Lining: No

Muzzle Thread: 1/2-28

Chamber: 5.56 NATO

Twist Rate: 1 in 7″

Barrel Extension: M4

Diameter at Gas Block: .750″

Gas Block Type: Low-profile

Muzzle Device: A2 Flash Hider

Receiver Material: Forged 7075 T6

Receiver Type: M4

Hand guard Type: PSA 15″ Lightweight M-Lok Free Float

Bolt Carrier Group Included: Yes

Bolt Steel: 9310

Bolt Carrier Profile: Full-auto

Charging Handle included: Yes

Overall Length: 24.5″ Lower Build Kit: Includes the PSA Classic Freedom Lower Build Kit PSA AR-15 “M4 CARBINE” STRIPPED LOWER RECEIVER These limited-edition lowers are made using the most advanced aerospace manufacturing technology to produce the industries finest, forged Mil-Spec lowers. Our receivers are machined on a multimillion-dollar, automated, manufacturing system that enables us to produce a product of unequaled quality and value. These forged lowers are quality made using material is 7075-T6 and are marked “CAL. 5.56MM.” to accommodate most builds. The finish is black hard coat anodizing per Mil-8625 Type 3 class 2.

PSA Torture Test Video:

PSA 16″ M4 Carbine-Length 5.56 Freedom Rifle Deal Cart Check

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!