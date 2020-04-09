PSA AK-V 9MM MOE SBA3 PISTOL In-Stock for $819.99 ~ These will Sell Out!

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the insanely popular PSA AK-V 9MM MOE SBA3 Pistol in stock as of 7:17 pm EST time 04/9/2020 for $819.99. If you have been following or trying to buy one of these you know they sell out in hours, so this inventory may be gone by the time you read this.

Palmetto State Armory is proud to introduce the new PSA AK-V! This new product has been designed based on the Vityaz-SN Russian submachine gun, with a few modern improvements. The PSA AK-V is a blowback operated system to ensure a smooth cycling action. Following in the footsteps of our new PSA AK-47 GF3 models, the AK-V features a forged front trunnion and bolt/carrier. Our design utilizes the Palmetto State Armory U9 35 round magazine, and also features last round bolt hold open. The PSA AK-V will also accept CZ brand scorpion magazines. The PSA AK-V has a 4150 10.5” nitrided barrel with a 1/10” twist, threaded 1/2×28 to interface with most common 9mm muzzle devices and suppressors. The PSA AK-V shares a single hook trigger with our PSA AK-47 GF3. The AK-V was tested and performs well while being suppressed, and is rated for +P+ 9mm ammunition Picatinny Top Railed, Hinged Dust Cover The top picatinny railed dust cover was designed so most common low mount red dot optics will co-witness with the front and rear sight. High mount red dot optics will not co-witness with the AK-V sights. Please see pictures below: (Optics shown on pictures is for references only; not included) M4 Stock Adapter With SBA3 Adjustable Brace (Included With This Model) The included M4 adapter with SBA3 can be removed and replaced with the soon to be released triangle side folding brace and mounting mechanism. They are designed to be interchangeable. We will be selling the M4 with SBA3 assembly and the Triangle with mounting devise separately to be used on other firearms in the coming months. We will have the triangle side-folder brace/ mounting mechanism model in about 2-3 months. Spare 35 Round Magazines Spare magazines will be listed online for the current retail price of $19.99 Forged Front Trunnion

Forged Bolt/Carrier

Stamped 1mm Steel Receiver

10.5” Nitrided 4150 Steel Barrel

9x19mm

1 in 10″ Twist

2 Port “Tanker Style” Muzzle Brake

Picatinny Top Railed, Hinged Dust Cover

Fixed Rear Sight

Enhanced Extended Safety Selector

Fire Control Group: Single Stage, Single Hook

Magpul AK Polymer Grip, Black

Magpul AK Polymer Handguard, Black

M4 Stock Adapter With SBA3 Adjustable Brace

U9 35 Round Patterned Magazine (Will also work in CZ Scorpion 9mm Firearms) Pistols must be shipped to a valid, current Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL). Please have the shipping address of your preferred FFL before placing your order. You will need the FFL information to complete the order. It is the purchaser's responsibility to be aware of the laws in their state regarding high capacity sporting rifles. Learn more about the AK-V by visiting our Blog! All AK-Vs are shipping with the upgraded parts specified in this video:

PSA AK-V 9MM MOE SBA3 PISTOL is well-reviewed:

