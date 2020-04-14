Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- LA Police Gear has the innovative RCR Medical X8T Black Tactical Tourniquet for just $26.99 with coupon code “10savings” at checkout. A tourniquet is a must-have life-saving range-bag item for responsible gun owners.

The RCR Medical Black X8T Tactical Tourniquet was researched and developed by a mechanical engineer and a tactical physician with input from law enforcement, medical professionals, and military. The X8T is the only tourniquet with the patented windlass design. This windlass dial allows the tourniquet to be operated single-handedly with only gross motor skills, and a quick-detach buckle allows you to quickly wrap the TQ around a trapped limb. These two features effectively stop blood loss, giving the highest probability of saving a life. D Ring: Allows for quick tightening of the strap

Buckle: Quick Release Buckle allows you to quickly wrap around a trapped limb

Windlass Dial: Gross motor skills, easy to operate in low light, self-locking, low profile, extremely adjustable Features: Made in the USA

Berry Amendment Compliant

Quality & Strength Tested

Stands Up to the Elements

Easily Operated With One Hand

Requires Only Gross Motor Skills

Can be applied in 1/3 of the time compared to leading TQs on the market This tourniquet is used in a variety of industries from the more expected such as: Military, LE, EMTs and Firefighters to Civilian use, outdoor enthusiasts, construction and manufacturing industries for on-site emergencies, schools, and in many other businesses.

The RCR Medical X8T Black Tactical Tourniquet is well-reviewed:

