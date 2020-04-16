Remington Renews Trailblazer in Conservation Boone & Crockett Support

Missoula, MT -(AmmoLand.com)- Remington Arms Company has renewed its sponsorship of the Boone and Crockett Club through the organization's “Trailblazer in Conservation” program. Trailblazers in Conservation are investing in the Club's mission work and are the highest-level partnership available with the Club. Remington is also the exclusive sponsor of the Club's Fair Chase Yearbook, a photo library of trophies submitted and entered the previous year that is mailed to readers in May with the Summer issue of Fair Chase magazine; this year's publication will feature an exclusive company spotlight article about Remington.

“The Boone and Crockett Club is the oldest wildlife conservation organization in the country, and we depend on the support of our Trailblazer partners like Remington in order to continue delivering results on the complex conservation issues this country is facing,” commented Club President Timothy C. Brady. “Remington has an equally long and storied history, and we appreciate their continued support of our work that is ensuring that their customers have the opportunity to hunt and find abundant game.”

Since it was founded by Theodore Roosevelt in 1887, the Boone and Crockett Club has focused on conserving wildlife using scientific management principles, while also promoting the highest ethical standards of Fair Chase and sportsmanship in hunting. The organization has played a critical role in enacting many of the conservation laws that now serve as the foundation for wildlife management in this country. Trailblazer in Conservation partners like Remington support the Club's big game records program, conservation policy efforts and outreach supporting recreational hunting as an irreplaceable part of conservation.

Remington is “America's Oldest Gunmaker,” celebrating a proud tradition of manufacturing firearms for more than 200 years. The company's rich history of innovation has produced a long line of legendary firearms, many of which are the best-selling models of all time. Remington has also maintained its commitment to conservation efforts and funding sound game management practices through its support of organizations like the Boone and Crockett Club.

“There is no organization that is more dedicated to conservation and preserving our hunting heritage than the Boone and Crockett Club. We are proud and honored to support an organization that does so much for wildlife, habitat and the great passion of fair chase hunting,” said Remington's Director of Marketing Christian Hogg. “We look forward to continuing our support of the Club's mission of conservation, wildlife management, hunting ethics and sportsmanship.”

Other companies that support the Boone and Crockett Club as Trailblazers in Conservation are Advanced Telemetry Systems, Bass Pro Shops, Buck Knives, Bushnell, Ripcord Rescue Insurance, SITKA Gear, Under Armour and YETI.

About the Boone and Crockett Club

Founded by Theodore Roosevelt in 1887, the Boone and Crockett Club is the oldest conservation organization in North America, which helped to establish the principles of wildlife and habitat conservation, hunter ethics, as well as many of the institutions, expert agencies, science, and funding mechanisms for conservation. Its contributions include enlarging and protecting Yellowstone, and establishing Glacier and Denali national parks, founding the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service and National Wildlife Refuge System, the Pittman-Robertson and Lacey Acts, creating the Federal Duck Stamp program, and developing the framework for modern game laws. The Club continues to be the leader in the hunter-conservationist community through its work in conservation policy, research and education programs at major universities, hunter ethics, and collaboration with similarly focused organizations. The Club is headquartered in Missoula, Montana. For details, visit www.boone-crockett.org.