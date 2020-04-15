Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells is taking Pre-Orders on what is already working out to be a very exciting and popular accessory for your Ruger Mini-14 Rifles. Pre-order the Samson Ruger Mini-14 A-TM Stock Folding for $279.99 and as always Brownells Edge Members get FREE shipping.

Samson Manufacturing is happy to bring to market the A-TM Folding Stock for the Ruger® Mini-14® and Mini Thirty® rifles. Modeled after the original folding stock found on the Ruger AC-556 that was later made a bit of a pop culture icon, the A-TM Folding Stock is the perfect complement to your Ruger® Mini-14®. Using the original molds and wood from the original stock maker, this is not a copy or a reproduction. The A-TM Folding Stock is compatible with all Ruger® Mini-14® models and the Ruger® Mini Thirty®. Features: Stainless Steel construction

Walnut stock

Drop-in fit

Made in USA

Specifications (Folding Stock Only): Collapsed: Length: 19.5”

Height: 5.5”

Width: 3.5”

Weight: 4.2 lbs. Extended: Length: 29.0”

Height: 5.5”

Width: 2.25”

Weight: 4.2 lbs.

Length of Pull: 13.5″ WARNING: The A-TM Folding Stock comes assembled and ready to drop into your Mini-14® or Mini Thirty®. Any attempt to disassemble the A-TM Folding Stock by the customer will void the warranty.

