USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells is taking Pre-Orders on what is already working out to be a very exciting and popular accessory for your Ruger Mini-14 Rifles. Pre-order the Samson Ruger Mini-14 A-TM Stock Folding for $279.99 and as always Brownells Edge Members get FREE shipping.

Samson Manufacturing is happy to bring to market the A-TM Folding Stock for the Ruger® Mini-14® and Mini Thirty® rifles.

Modeled after the original folding stock found on the Ruger AC-556 that was later made a bit of a pop culture icon, the A-TM Folding Stock is the perfect complement to your Ruger® Mini-14®.

Using the original molds and wood from the original stock maker, this is not a copy or a reproduction. The A-TM Folding Stock is compatible with all Ruger® Mini-14® models and the Ruger® Mini Thirty®.

Features:

  • Stainless Steel construction
  • Walnut stock
  • Drop-in fit
  • Made in USA
  • Specifications (Folding Stock Only):

Collapsed:

  • Length: 19.5”
  • Height: 5.5”
  • Width: 3.5”
  • Weight: 4.2 lbs.

Extended:

  • Length: 29.0”
  • Height: 5.5”
  • Width: 2.25”
  • Weight: 4.2 lbs.
  • Length of Pull: 13.5″

WARNING: The A-TM Folding Stock comes assembled and ready to drop into your Mini-14® or Mini Thirty®.

Any attempt to disassemble the A-TM Folding Stock by the customer will void the warranty.

