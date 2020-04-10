SIG SAUER Introduces Subsonic 300BLK Tipped Hunting Ammunition

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to add a 205gr subsonic 300BLK load to its Tipped Hunting line of ammunition.

The new subsonic 300BLK ammunition features a yellow-tipped, 205gr lead-core bullet designed for explosive expansion and exceptional accuracy. This load uses the same high-quality, single-base extruded powders as SIG Match Grade rounds, ensuring consistent muzzle velocity and insensitivity to temperature change.

Optimized for the AR-15 platform, the new subsonic 300BLK Tipped Hunting ammunition is engineered to allow hunters to load 30 rounds in a 30-round magazine and have the cartridges feed properly. This was achieved by SIG SAUER engineers after extensive research and development resulting in a stepped-down bullet design with a shouldered ogive that keeps the bullet from hitting the ridges of the magazine which would cause the rounds to shift and eventually fail to feed.

This load is ideal for use with a suppressor, which greatly reduces sound signature and muzzle flash, making it a favorite among hunters. Muzzle velocity is 1000 fps and muzzle energy is 455 ft-lbs from a 16-inch barrel. This round is recommended for use in barrels 9-inches or longer.

“300BLK continues to be a popular caliber and, in addition to several Match Grade rounds, SIG SAUER now offers two hunting loads – the subsonic 205gr Tipped Hunting and 120gr supersonic Elite Copper Hunting ammunition,” said Brad Criner, Senior Director, Brand Management and Business Development, SIG SAUER Ammunition.

The new SIG SAUER 205gr subsonic 300BLK Tipped Hunting load is now available for purchase at the sigsauer.com/store.

All SIG SAUER Elite Ammunition is manufactured by SIG SAUER at its state-of-the-art ammunition manufacturing facility in Jacksonville, Arkansas to the same exacting standards as the company’s premium pistols and rifles. For more information, visit sigsauer.com/ammunition.

