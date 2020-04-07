South Carolina: Gov. McMaster Protects Second Amendment Rights

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster expanded policies designed to limit citizen's exposure to the Coronavirus, and stem its spread. One aspect of these expanded policies is the tightening of occupancy restrictions on commercial buildings. Starting today, no building shall have more than 5 customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space. This could be devastating to small businesses like gun shops, but thankfully McMasterson made an exception for these stores.

Thus far, McMaster has proven himself an ally of the Second Amendment and the Constitution as a whole. Some of the actions being taken by SC state government and governments across the United States in the face of the Coronavirus seem heavy-handed. Whether they are necessary or beneficial to the nation's well-being is yet to be seen. What is apparent, though, is how many anti-gun despots in power are so quick to use the pandemic as a means to assert further control. Thankfully, McMaster is not that sort of politician.

The NRA-ILA has all the info below in their most recent press release on the situation.

Expanding on the executive orders he previously issued in response to the COVID-19 crisis, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-21 requiring individuals to “stay at home,” except for essential tasks, effective today at 5PM. Businesses that previous executive orders allowed to remain open, such as gun stores, can still remain open under this order. At the press conference announcing this new measure, Gov. McMaster affirmed that gun stores can remain open, clearly stating: “It’s a constitutional right to have and bear arms.” Once the COVID-19 virus is contained, we should remember that Gov. McMaster upheld the right of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves and their loved ones. Please check www.nraila.org/coronavirus to stay up-to-date on all Second Amendment news during COVID-19.

About:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org