Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- So with so much gun gear and equipment either sold out or just selling so well that many retailers are not having a lot of sales I have a couple of Pre-Order options featured at great pricing if you order early as a way to lock in some savings, rather than chase deals that sell out almost immediately.

LA Police gear is having a pre-sale on the Streamlight TLR-7 A 500 Lumen Weapon Light for just $112.99. That is a great price on a tried and true product. Read AmmoLand's review of the Streamlight TLR-7 Compact Weapon Light here. Not much inventory but you can check prices here or here and maybe here.

The Streamlight TLR-7 A 500 Lumen Weapon Light With Rear Switch Options has customized ergonomic switches featuring a low and high positions to match your shooting sytle. This gun light features an ambodextrous on/off switch and a rail clamp that was designed to quickly attach and detach from the slide of compact and full-sized weapons. Features: 500 lumens; 140m beam; runs 1.5 hours

Custom optic produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination

Ambidextrous on/off switch

TLR-7 side switch model cannot be retrofitted to the TLR-7A rear switch models

Uses one CR123A lithium battery (included)

Safe off feature prevents accidental activation; saves batteries

Rail grip clamp system securely attaches/detaches quickly and safely with no tools and without putting your hands in front of muzzle

Securely fits a broad range of full-sized and compact guns

Durable, anodized machined aluminum construction

User enabled strobe function

IPX7 waterproof to 1m for 30 minutes

Limited lifetime warranty

Assembled in USA Specifications: High Lumens: 500

Run Time: 1.50 hours

Beam Distance: 140 meters

Max Candela: 5,000

Battery Type: CR123A Lithium

Battery Quantity: 1

Length: 2.58″

Weight: 2.40 oz The low profile design prevents snagging and a “safe off” feature prevents accidental activation, saving your battery life.

The Streamlight TLR-7 Compact Weapon Light well-reviewed:

