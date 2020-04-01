Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a great sale price on S&W M&P380 Shield EZ .380ACP Pistol with a Thumb Safety for just $319.99. Read our multiple articles reviewing the Smith & Wesson Shield pistols here or here.

Built for personal protection and every-day carry, the M&P380 Shield EZ is chambered in 380 Auto and is designed to be easy to use, featuring an easy-to-rack slide , easy-to- load magazine, and easy-to-clean design. Built for personal and home protection, the innovative M&P380 Shield EZ pistol is the latest addition to the M&P M2.0 family and provides an easy-to-use protection option for both first-time shooters and experienced handgunners alike. Features: Easy to rack slide.

Crisp, light trigger with tactile and audible trigger reset.

Includes (2) Easy to Load 8-Round M&P380 Shield magazines.

Grip safety – grip pistol to fire.

Windage adjustable, white dot rear sight (tool included).

Can disassemble without pulling trigger.

Grip texture optimized to size and recoil.

Tactile loaded chamber indicator (TLCI) – can see and feel if there is a round in the chamber.

Picatinny-style equipment rail for lights or lasers.

Perfect size for nightstand or carry, or a day at the range.

Reversible magazine release.

Thin and lightweight – can be comfortably carried all day.

Optimal 18-degree grip angle for natural point of aim.

Armornite® durable corrosion resistant finish. ALL BACKED BY SMITH & WESSON’S LIFETIME SERVICE POLICY. For the best selection of Smith & Wesson Rifles and Handguns, shop Palmetto State Armory!

