Tandemkross Announces SideSlinger Leather Holster for Rimfire Pistols

TANDEMKROSS is excited to announce the launch of our latest high-quality firearm accessory. Introducing the all-new "SideSlinger" Scoped Leather Holster.

Every detail of this premier holster has been carefully tailored to ensure it truly stands out in a crowd. Made of high quality, full-grain brown leather, this holster will last its user a lifetime. Even the edges have been burnished and hand-dyed for a beautiful finish.

This holster comfortably fits a number of the most popular single stack .22lr platforms in use. The “SideSlinger” fits the Ruger Mark and Mark 22/45 Series, Smith & Wesson SW22 VICTORY, and most Browning Buck Mark models. This is

partly thanks to a double button strap that allows the wearer to keep their pistol safe and secure by adjusting the proper level of tension necessary for their specific pistol.

The “SideSlinger” is scoped, meaning there is a section cut out to make space for wearers’ various optics setups. More than that, the end is open in order to allow for various barrel lengths and aftermarket barrel attachments as well.

“The TANDEMKROSS ‘SideSlinger’ was designed from the beginning to fulfill the need for a high-quality leather holster for many popular rimfire pistols using red dots and other optics. The ‘SideSlinger’ is handcrafted in the US using top quality leather and is built for a lifetime of use.”

