Tasmanian Tiger Ultimate Covert TT TAC Modular SW Pack 25

Miramar, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – Tasmanian Tiger®, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., introduces the TT TAC Modular SW Pack 25. The new pack is designed for covert or undercover deployment of civilian use and does not feature the Tasmanian Tiger logo for discretion.

The pack is built on Tasmanian Tigers’ padded back carrying system which allows for a secure, customizable fit that is all-day comfortable. The pack can be opened from the front or backside and the internal hook and loop partition can be completely removed if necessary. The back and side panels of the main compartment utilize MOLLE hook and loop patches for a customized configuration. A large lid compartment has hook and loop panels for magazine pouches. Organizer pockets are on both sides of the pack.

The removable, padded hip belt has zipper pockets on the hip flaps to secure small items that can be accessed quickly. A signal flap is also included for emergency unit patches and can be quickly fastened to the hook and loop front of the pack when the call to action is immediate. Additionally, the TT TAC Modular SW Pack 25 features a handle, cable port, large MOLLE hook and loop internal patch, and all zippers are lockable. Available in Black, Olive, or Coyote for an MSRP of $239.00.

TT TAC Modular SW Pack 25 Specifications:

Dimensions: 22 x 11 x 7 inches / 56 x 28 x 18 cm

Volume: 1,526 cubic inches / 25 liters

Weight: 60 oz. / 1.7 kg

Material: Cordura® 700 den, YKK Zippers, WJ plastic

About Tasmanian Tiger

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia and now the United States. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality checked before leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers. www.tasmaniantigerusa.com