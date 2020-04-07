TEKMAT AR15 Ultra-Premium Rifle & Gadsden-Flag Pistol Cleaning Mat 2PK $35.00 FREES&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Online orders only! Follow the links below to find this hidden product page.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- It is back in stock! TEKMAT gun accessories have an exclusive deal for just readers of AmmoLand News, you won't find this anywhere else! A Two (2) mat package for just $35.00 and you can get FREE shipping for orders over $50.00.

TEKMAT has a sale going on a two (2) pack bundle of their most popular cleaning mats, one for your AR rifles and one for your pistols. Normally $44.00 for both, you save 20%+ with the sale. Spend a little more ($50+) on other cool stuff like cleaning kits and get FREE shipping, that is a real bonus as TEKMAT mats a so inexpensive to start with, it can cost almost as much as the price of one mat to ship them. That makes this a great deal on an awesome two-pack.

Gadsden Flag – Don't Tread on Me Pistol Mat TekMat is the creator of original printed cleaning and maintenance mat. Our 17” TekMats are large enough to handle a fully disassembled handgun with room to spare for tools and accessories. The 1/8” padding on these mats not only provides a premium feel and high level of quality but it offers extra protection from any rough handling or drops while working on your firearm. The ultra soft, oil and water-resistant surface helps protect your firearm from scratches while the diagrams and illustrations help with cleaning, disassembly and are just plain fun to look at. AR-15 Ultra Premium Gun Cleaning Mat TekMat created the original printed cleaning and maintenance mat and with the new Ultra line of Premium TekMats, you get the same quality and durability as the original TekMat but with more space, thicker padding, and a premium stitched edge. The Ultra 44 TekMat is large enough to handle a fully disassembled rifle with room to spare for tools and accessories. The extra thick .25” padding not only provides a premium feel and high level of quality but it offers extra protection from any rough handling or drops while working on your firearm. The ultra soft, oil and water-resistant surface helps protect your firearm from scratches while the diagrams and illustrations help with cleaning, disassembly and are just plain fun to look at. Specifications PROTECT YOUR GUN AND YOUR WORK AREA – The soft thermoplastic fiber surface ensures your gun doesn’t get scratched while the extra thick, .25” vulcanized rubber will protect your work surface and prevent the mat from sliding. This mat will also keep harmful chemicals, oil and dirt from penetrating down to your desk, bench or work area where you normally clean and work on your AR-15.

OVERSIZED DESIGN – This AR-15 gun cleaning mat measures 15” x 44” and is .25” thick. The oversized design gives you plenty of room to disassemble your handgun and to clean it without having to move parts all over. The thick .25” vulcanized rubber backing ensures the cleaning mat will protect your firearm and work surface.

QUALITY GUN CLEANING MAT – This AR-15 gun cleaning mat by TekMat is made to exacting standards. This begins with the water-resistant, scratch proof, fade and oil resistant dye-sublimation printing. This heat transferred printing impregnates the ink into the fibers for a lifetime of durability. TekMat does not silkscreen their designs like a lot of other inferior gun cleaning mat manufacturers.

STITCHED EDGE – In addition to the oversized design and thick padding, this AR-15 gun cleaning mat also features a stitched edge. This premium finish ensures the mat won’t roll and won’t fray.

EASY TO USE – This AR-15 gun cleaning mat comes with an overview of the history of the AR-15 as well as a simple to follow parts diagram of the parts that make up your AR-15. The AR-15 cleaning mat rolls up for easy storage along with your other cleaning supplies and accessories.

All TEKMATs are well-reviewed:

TEKMAT AR15 Ultra-Premium Rifle & Gadsden-Flag Pistol Cleaning Mat 2PK Cart Check

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!