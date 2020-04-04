Versacarry Converts Production Facility to Make Masks and Face Shields

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Versacarry is known for producing a very popular line of quality leather handgun holsters, belts and other firearm related products. In an effort to help with the fight against the COVID-19 virus that continues to affect thousands of people across the United States, Versacarry is in the process of converting their production facility from building holsters to producing face shields and face masks.

“When I saw and heard numerous reports that there was a critical shortage of face shields and face masks for medical and emergency workers, I knew that was something we could help with. “says Justin Sitz CEO/Owner of Versacarry. “I redirected our development engineers from working on new products for the gun industry to develop products and production methods to produce these items critical for the health care and emergency response workers.”

In less than a week, Versacarry has switched their focus and production and will be shipping face masks and face shields shortly. With weekly output expected at 20,000+ of each item, these will be sent to the front line of this pandemic war and into the hands of hospital personnel, EMT, police officers, firefighters and others facing the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis.

For more information on the face masks and face shields, check out the following link. If you work for an organization that need these items, there is a place to contact Versacarry on the webpage link and they will respond to you. https://versacarry.com/covid19

