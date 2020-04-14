Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the Walther HammerLI TAC RL .22LR 16″ M-Lok Rifle in Black in stock for just $349.99. You save 22%+ or $100 dollars off the full MSRP. What? You don't like PSA, then check prices here or here, on online here for comparable rifle deals.

Perfect for training, plinking or varmint control, the Walther Hammerli Tac R1 Rifle has the same feel, control and looks of an AR-15 but shoots the inexpensive .22 LR cartridge. The ammunition for this rifle may be cheap but rest assured Walther has taken the same care and workmanship in these rifles, ensuring their accuracy, durability, and reliability. Assembled with a 13″ M-Lok handguard you have all the room you will need for accessories. The Hammerli Tac R1 is outfitted with flip up sights but the upper receiver also features an integrated Picatinny rail for the mounting of optics. With all of these features the only difference you will notice when training with this rifle is the extra cash left in your pocket from ammo savings. Features: 13″ M-Lok Compatible Rail

Removable Flash Hider

Flip-up Sights

MFT Minimalist Stock

Caliber: .22LR

Action: Semi-Auto

Magazine Capacity: 20 Rounds

Stock: MFT Minimalist Stock

Sight: Flip Up

Receiver: Aluminum, Matte Black

Handguard: 13″ M-Lok Compatible

Safety: Ambidextrous

Muzzle: Removeable Flash Hider

Barrel Length: 16.1″

Overall Length: 35.83″

Weight: 5.62 lbs. Whether its Fur and Feather, Self-Defense or the Range, Palmetto State Armory has the Firearms, Ammunition and Accessories you need!

The Walther HammerLI TAC is well-reviewed:

