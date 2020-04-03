Wilson Combat Announces WCP320 Semi-Automatic Pistol

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Wilson Combat and SIG SAUER are pleased to announce the availability of a Wilson Combat enhanced P320 9mm semi-automatic pistol collaboration, the WCP320.

Wilson Combat gunsmiths and engineers have completely reworked a SIG SAUER P320 chassis and unfinished SIG manufactured slide into our ideal version of a high performance, perfected striker-fired pistol.

Using the all-new Wilson Combat SIG P320 grip module, our in-house re-machined slide and Wilson Combat performance battle sights, the Wilson Combat Optimized WCP320 will become the new standard in hard-use, striker-fired handguns. Our modifications have tailored and tuned the 320 platform for precision tactical pistol shooting.

This robust, fast handling pistol wears our Wilson Combat engineered polymer grip module. This newly designed and manufactured grip has enhanced traction, smoother reloading, improved pointability and superb recoil control in dynamic shooting. This grip turns an already solid platform into an ergonomic shooting machine.

The slide has been machined with the Wilson Combat X-TAC pattern for improved manipulation under stress. The front and rear cocking serrations, as well as the slide top, wear this signature Wilson Combat pattern. The stainless steel slide and chromoly barrel wear the most advanced black DLC (Diamond-like-Carbon) physical vapor deposition finish available. This finish has chromium and tungsten underlayers for long-lasting corrosion and abrasion resistance.

The SIG SAUER flat-faced XFULL trigger is standard on the WCP320 and gives shooters a lower finger position on the trigger which increases leverage for a lighter, smoother trigger pull. The pull can be further enhanced by Wilson Combat gunsmiths with our optional action tune using Grayguns custom trigger parts.

SIG/Wilson Combat WCP320 Full-Size Specifications:

Available Calibers: 9mm

Magazine Capacity: 17 Rounds

Barrel Length: 4.7”

Overall Length: 8.25”

Sight Radius: 6.5”

Height: 5.5”

Width: 1.5”

Weight Empty: 29.2 oz

Weight Loaded: 36.7 oz

Specifications:

Wilson Combat P320 Carry Module

Wilson Combat X-TAC P320 Slide with Machine Bevels

Black DLC “Diamond-Like Carbon” Physical Vapor Deposition Finish on Slide & Barrel

X-TAC Pattern Front and Rear Cocking Serrations

X-TAC Pattern on Slide Top

Carry Cut

Wilson Combat Logo on Slide

Wilson Combat Battlesight with Red Fiber Optic Front Sight

SIG factory magazine release

SIG factory Slide Stop

SIG P320 X-Full Size Steel trigger

Two 17rd X-Series Magazines

9mm caliber only

More Info:

Beveled magazine well

Rail for mounting light or laser

Special serial number range with WC prefix

Part #:

SIG-WCP320F-9B – $1,195 (STANDARD GUN BLACK)

SIG-WCP320F-9BATC – $1,350 (ACTION TUNE WITH CURVED TRIGGER)

SIG-WCP320F-9BATS – $1,350 (ACTION TUNE WITH STRAIGHT TRIGGER)

SIG-WCP320F-9T – $1,195 (STANDARD GUN TAN)

SIG-WCP320F-9TATC – $1,350 (ACTION TUNE WITH CURVED TRIGGER)

SIG-WCP320F-9TATS – $1,350 (ACTION TUNE WITH STRAIGHT TRIGGER)



About Wilson Combat

Wilson Combat has been in business since 1977 and is an industry-leading manufacturer of high-quality firearms for self-protection, law enforcement, military, and recreational use. Headquartered in Berryville, Arkansas Wilson Combat manufactures cutting edge handguns, rifles, shotguns, firearm accessories, and ammunition. Visit WILSONCOMBAT.COM for more information.