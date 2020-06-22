Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has a 1000 rounds of PMC Ammunition Bronze 9mm 115GR FMJ Ammunition in stock and shipping NOW for $234.99, no Pre-Order waiting-hassles, get it while you can. I am not claiming this is a bargain and yes, we have listed this ammunition for less from other places, but this one is shipping NOW, not a month or two from now. With shipping cost, your satisfaction may vary..

Bronze bridges a gap for target shooters or hunters who get genuine pleasure from challenging themselves, shot after shot, to become better marksmen. BALLISTICS Velocity (feet per second): Muzzle: 1150

25 Yds: 1099

50 Yds: 1057

75 Yds: 1020

100 Yds: 988 Energy (foot-pounds): Muzzle: 338 Bullet Path (inches): 25 Yds: +0.65

50 Yds: 0

75 Yds: -2.59

100 Yds: -7.26 Please NOTE: You must be 18 or older to purchase shotgun or rifle ammunition at Rainier Arms and 21 or older to purchase handgun ammunition. All ammunition must be shipped Domestic Ground and can only be ship to the 48 Contiguous States.

