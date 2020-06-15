Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has a Pre-Order sale running on 1000 rounds of PMC Bronze, 9mm Luger, FMJ, 115 Grain for $203.74 after coupon code “SG2968” and with the buyers club discount. That is $0.206 each a round and a decent price for clean reloadable brass case 9mm.

PMC ammunition is loaded in new brass cases with boxer primers. This ammunition is non-corrosive and is loaded to SAAMI specifications. Each of these rounds complies with MIL SPEC. All PMC ammunition is reloadable. Rifle ammunition may have crimped military primers. In reloading, the crimped first needs to be removed before a new primer can be inserted. Most major reloading companies can provide a tool to accomplish this operation. Reloadable, brass case

Non-corrosive, boxer primer

Plink that steel, order today! Key Specifications Item Number: 234350

Bullet Weight: 115 grain

Bullet Type: Full metal jacket

Case: Brass

Corrosive: No

Reloadable: Yes

Primer: Boxer

Muzzle Velocity: 1,157 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 344 ft.-lbs.

Mfg. Number: 9A / AK Caliber: 9mm Luger, also known as 9x19mm and 9mm Parabellum.

