USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsmansguide.com again with the buyers'-club pricing on ammunition. This time it is 1000 Rounds of PMC X-Tac, .223 (5.56x45mm), FMJ-BT, 55 Grain reloadable ammunition for $370.49, and it looks to be shipping as we type this. That is $0.370 a round and a great price in today's crazy-mixed-up-world. Check prices online here and even here.

X-Tac is tried and tested by military and law enforcement around the world. Each round is manufactured to the exacting specifications demanded by organizations and needed by our customers. Trusted by enthusiasts and professionals alike, PMC has left nothing to chance with the X-Tac line. Hit the range, load up these precision-made rounds and watch your targets drop like flies. Reloadable, brass case

Non-corrosive, boxer primed

Lock, load, and order today! Key Specifications Item Number: 222826

Mfg. Number: 5.56X/DK

Caliber: .223 (5.56x45mm)

Bullet Weight: 55 grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket Boat-Tail

Muzzle Velocity: 3,270 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 1,306 ft.-lbs.

Ballistic Coefficient: .243

Sectional Density: .156

Case Type: Brass

Primer Type: Boxer, reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 1,000 PLEASE NOTE: While the 5.56x45mm round will fit in a .223 Remington chamber, 5.56 is a military round that is loaded to a higher pressure than its .223 counterpart, and is therefore not recommended for use in rifles chambered for only .223.

