ArachniGRIP Supports Law Enforcement with Thin Blue Line Slide Grip

Parker, CO – (Ammoland.com) – ArachniGRIP, maker of the must-have Slide Spider slide grip, is proud to show support for law enforcement with the new Thin Blue Line Slide Spider. To further honor these heroes, ArachniGRIP is donating a portion of profits from each Thin Blue Line Slide Spider to charity.

In today's troubling times, ArachniGRIP is proud to show its support for the committed men and women who protect us by putting their lives on the line. We owe the law enforcement community our respect and gratitude for the sacrifices they make daily for our benefit. ArachniGRIP created the Thin Blue Line Slide Spider for shooters to proudly display their support and appreciation for the brave men and women of the law enforcement community. The bright blue line crosses a black background to symbolize the line of separation between order and chaos.

ArachniGRIP is excited to offer customers the opportunity to purchase a product that increases safety and control of your firearm, while also showing your support for law enforcement. The Thin Blue Line Slide Spider has an MSRP of $19.95. To further honor our heroes in law enforcement, for the next 30 days ArachniGRIP will donate $2 from every Thin Blue Line Slide Spider purchase to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Tunnel to Towers is committed to giving remembrance to the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice during the events of 9/11 and today. They operate multiple programs to assist families of fallen first responders and military with mortgage-free housing. Their Fallen First Responder Home Program aims to pay off mortgages for families left behind by law enforcement officers and firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. To learn more about this foundation, visit Tunnel2Towers.org.

The Slide Spider grip by ArachniGRIP is available for most semi auto pistol models. The Slide Spider grip products enable the shooter to gain increased control through a safe and secure hold. The products also offer additional tactical advantages under challenging operating conditions, including extreme moisture and temperature.

For more information about ArachniGRIP products, visit www.arachnigrip.com.

About ArachniGRIP:

ArachniGRIP was founded by two lifelong firearms enthusiasts. We are located in Parker, Colorado, at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Our company believes that all shooters should have the advantages of proper equipment and training. Our products and instructional videos are designed to aid shooters in the safe, practical use and control of their firearms.