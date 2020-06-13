Are We Watching America Fall Apart In the Start of a Revolution?

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- One can hardly turn on the news without seeing what appears to be our country imploding before our very eyes, and it seems as though little to nothing is being done about it. We see non-stop protests that seem to have ever more radical demands, vandalism and destruction that is not only allowed but almost encouraged and at the same time, our elected officials seem hell-bent on restricting the ability of the police, those who stand between us and the madness while ignoring the destruction and cultural shift going on right in front of us.

Now, don’t misunderstand me, what happened to George Floyd was an outrage but it was one incident in one city committed by four police officers, not the hundreds of thousands of other men and women who put on a uniform or go to work every day in our police departments or our jails and prisons. Sure, there are bad apples, I saw a couple when I was on the job, but the majority of the officers I worked with were dedicated and hardworking, and now their jobs have just become harder thanks to Andrew Cuomo and the downstate Democrats here in New York and other liberal cities and states who are doing their best to appease the mob who are demanding change at the point of a protest. If they don’t get what they want, then, of course, the protests continue along with the fear that peaceful turnouts will turn to violence with blinding speed and terrible ferocity.

It’s hard to believe only a month ago police and first responders were seen as heroes, now they’re considered evil, that television shows like “Cops” and “Live PD” and even the kid’s cartoon “Paw Patrol” are under fire and are being scrubbed from consciousness. George Orwell in his wildest dreams couldn’t have envisioned what we’re seeing today. Not even the novel 1984 was as dystopian as what some politicians and the media have planned for us. Just think about what we can expect as we get closer to the November elections if we even make it that far.

The definition of a civil war is that it is a war between two organized groups within the same state or country with the aim of one side to take control of a region or to achieve independence. Within the last couple of days, we have seen a radical group take control of six blocks in the city of Seattle, taking control of the city hall, forcing police to leave one precinct, erecting barricades, allegedly telling business owners if they wish to remain open they will have to pay money and are even rumored to have patrols with armed guards.

If that doesn’t count as at least insurrection, I can’t think of what would. Yet there seem to be no plans to retake the area from the radicals. Meanwhile, for the last couple of months, we saw story after story on the news of a business owner in one state or another defy a lockdown by their governor or state, only to be shut down, fined or thrown in jail. It’s almost as if we’re living in an alternate universe or an episode of the Twilight Zone.

So where do we go from here?

Sadly, I don’t think it’s going to be anywhere good as we see our elected officials pandering more and more to the radical mobs that have realized protesting is now an effective tool of intimidation and fear. Amid the pandering, we’re seeing city streets being repainted with slogans, renamed, monuments being ripped down by cheering crowds in scenes that only a few years ago we saw a world away being committed by ISIS terrorists against holy sites in the Middle East while the world looked on in awe. Now we see it here in our streets while our politicians for the most part look on in silence.

One has only to look back in history to see our possible future. What we’re seeing now is shockingly like the start of the French Revolution which began with the storming of the Bastille in Paris on July 14, 1789, which was similar in a way to the takeover and burning of the Minneapolis police station during the riots only a couple of weeks ago. Or when the Enragés or Enraged Ones, who were not a cohesive body but they offered the poor a way to express their anger, which was done in the form of riots and public demonstrations because the National Convention which had been formed was not doing enough for them, they felt. Sound familiar?

The Enragés encouraged the takeover of the National Convention which happened on June 2, 1793, by the more radical elements, demanding a low price for bread and rules so that only the sans-culottes, the lower class, could vote in elections and many members of the electoral government were arrested, setting up the radicals to take control, leading to the Reign of Terror, where at least 16,000 people died under the blade of the guillotine according to official records, but as many as 40,000 may have been executed without a trial. France descended into chaos that spanned another six years before the rise of Napoleon.

What happened in France was the attempt to appease the mob by putting its radical elements in charge, hoping to appease them, as in France then and what we’re seeing now, there is no appeasing the blood lust of a mob, once they gain a foothold and find momentum, they continue often with breathtaking speed. In the end, even those who began the Reign of Terror were consumed by it. One of its chief architects, Maximilien Robespierre fell victim to the chaos and politics of the revolution and was tried and executed under the same guillotine that had ended the lives of so many others on July 28, 1794.

History is full of turning points and conflict, most don’t seem to ever get remembered in the rush to recall which NFL team has the best chance of getting to the Superbowl or what celebrity just got married or divorced, and that very well may be our problem. We’re forgetting that history is cyclical and that despite the warnings of the past, we forget to heed the danger of the present. We’re seeing America fall apart before our very eyes, make no mistake about that. We need to come together and demand that the nonsense stops and that our elected officials in both parties know that we are watching and that the rule of the mob must not dictate policy or make laws out of fear, for if we give in to those who threaten that things are changed or else they face the wrath of the crowd, then every group will realize that the ballot box no longer means anything and instead air grievances with bricks and Molotov cocktails.

About David LaPell

David LaPell has been a Corrections Officer with the local Sheriff's Department for thirteen years. A collector of antique and vintage firearms for over twenty years and an avid hunter. David has been writing articles about firearms, hunting, and western history for ten years. In addition to having a passion for vintage guns, he is also a fan of old trucks and has written articles on those as well.