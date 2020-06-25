At Home and in Public, by Day and by Night- More Self Defense Gun Stories~ LISTEN

U.S.A.– (Ammoland.com)- You didn't see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again this week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Amanda Suffecool joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they well trained? (22-minute audio)

These victims saved lives because they had a gun and good habits.

It is 11 at night and you hear someone bang against the door to your apartment. Then, the stranger starts kicking your door. You grab your gun and back away from the door. When the door finally gives way, you shoot your intruder. They run away and you call the police.

You’re 63 years old. You are in hospice and legally blind. The police arrest your intruder and charge her with burglary, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. Your attacker said she was too drunk to know this wasn’t her apartment.

You and your wife are at home. It is about 9 at night when your alarm goes off. You check your video cameras and see two men break into a window at the side of your house. You’re armed and upstairs. Your attackers move toward you and you shoot them. They run away and you call the police.

Police find your two attackers outside. Both of them are wounded and one of them is unresponsive. EMTs declare your attacker dead at the scene.

Your other attacker is charged with murder and burglary.

You’re driving down the road at about 8:30 in the morning. You hear horns honking and see traffic stop and go unexpectedly up ahead. There is a man walking toward you in the median, and he is shooting a handgun in the air. He points his gun at one car and makes them stop. The gunman shifts his aim to you, and you swerve and stop your car. You have your Michigan Concealed Pistol License. You’re armed. You open your car door and get behind your car. There, you shoot your attacker. (Other reports say you fired from inside your car.) Your attacker drops to the ground and stops shooting. Police arrive as you are calling 911.

You’re walking to your mom’s apartment on a Sunday morning at a little after 5am. You start to open the door, when you hear her dogs barking and shouts from inside. A man opens the door. The man is wearing a mask and he has a gun in his hands. You’re surprised, and the man pushes you back and threatens you with his gun. You try to enter your mom’s apartment, and the man shoots you.

You’re armed. You present your firearm and shoot back. Now, your attacker runs. Another man from inside the apartment runs down the hall too. You don’t shoot at him.

You shout for help, and stumble inside to check on your mom. Then you call 911.

Police say that three men broke in through a balcony door in your mom’s apartment. They tied up your mom until you arrived. One of her attackers went back out the balcony and down a ladder.

The police find your attacker dead in the hallway. EMTs take you to the hospital to treat your gunshot wound.

Links and text of the discussion at the podcast webpage.

About Rob Morse

Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob is an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.

Contact Amanda at eye on the target radio.