USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has ATI Schmeisser 5.56/.223 AR15 60 round G2 MLE Magazine in stock and shipping for $49.99. Compare that to the steel body Surefire AR magazines at twice the price!?

American Tactical has partnered with German arms manufacturer Schmeisser GmbH to exclusively import and distribute the Schmeisser S60 60 round AR-15 magazine. Made from glass-reinforced polymer, this patent-pending magazine features a unique follower system that allows for double capacity from a normal AR magazine without being bulky or cumbersome. Designed to shoot both .223 REM & 5.56X45MM, the Schmeisser S60 will give you an instant capacity upgrade over the standard AR mag at an affordable price for your AR Carbine or Pistol. Brand: ATI

Model: Schmeisser Magazine

Caliber: 5.56/.223

Capacity: 60

Material: Reinforced Polymer

Made in Germany Now featuring a last round bolt hold open integrated into the follower!

