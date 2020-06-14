Brownells Unveils Exclusive Products For New 6mm ARC Cartridge

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

GRINNELL, Iowa – -(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells unveiled a line of exclusive barrels and complete uppers chambered in Hornady’s newly-announced 6mm ARC – a cartridge designed to optimize long-range performance potential in standard-sized AR-15 rifles.

Using the same bolt and magazine as the 6.5 Grendel, the 6mm ARC capitalizes on the enhanced ballistics of 6mm bullets. The 108-grain ELD MATCH load from Hornady lists a muzzle velocity of 2,750 FPS out of a 24-inch barrel.

Some models of Brownells exclusive AR-15 barrels chambered in 6mm ARC are in stock and shipping now. The complete uppers and other barrels are live for pre-orders and are expected to be in stock and shipping later in summer 2020.

Exclusive 6mm ARC products available at Brownells include:

Ballistic Advantage Barrels

915-000-096 6mm ARC Barrel 16” SPR Profile, Mid-Length, 1-7 twist. $223.99 retail

915-000-097 6mm ARC Barrel 18” SPR Profile, Rifle Length, 1-7 twist. $242.99 retail

915-000-098 6mm ARC Barrel 20” DMR Profile, Rifle Length, 1-7 twist. $251.99 retail

915-000-099 6mm ARC Barrel 22” Heavy Profile, Rifle length, 1-7 twist. $270.99 retail

915-000-100 6mm ARC Barrel 24” Heavy Profile, Rifle Length, 1-7 twist. $280.99 retail

Brownells Faxon Barrels

078-000-605 6mm ARC Barrel 14.5” Carbine, 1-8 twist. $199.99 retail

078-000-606 6mm ARC Barrel 16” Mid-Length, 1-8 twist. $205.99 retail

078-000-607 6mm ARC Barrel 18” Mid-Length, 1-8 twist. $210.99 retail

078-000-608 6mm ARC Barrel 20” Rifle, 1-8 twist. $215.99 retail

Aero Precision Complete Uppers

100-040-979 Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 16″ stainless barrel. $749.00 retail

100-040-980 Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 18″ stainless barrel. $759.99 retail

100-040-981 Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 18″ black barrel. $769.99 retail

100-040-982 Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 20″ stainless barrel. $769.99 retail

100-040-983 Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 24″ stainless barrel. $799.99 retail

In addition to 6mm ARC uppers and barrels, Brownells also carries 6.5 Grendel bolts and magazines from various manufacturers, with both required to change any standard-sized AR-15 over to the new 6mm ARC cartridge.

Brownells also has certain types of 6mm ARC ammunition.

To see more, visit the Brownells 6mm ARC page

