USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a package sale on the Bushnell AR Optics 1-4X24mm Riflescope with the Illuminated BTR-1 Reticle and a matching Vortex cantilever mount for just $279.99 with FREE shipping. This is a great price for a scope and mount as the AR Rifle Cantilever Mount goes for $89.00 just by itself. With how many black rifles we have built in the last month we are always in need of new optics and this riflescope is a perfect match. You can check prices online here, with these guys here or over here on Amazon.

Bushnell AR Optics 1-4x24mm Riflescope w/ Illuminated BTR-1 Reticle This 1-6x24mm riflescope has features our illuminated BTR-1 reticle for fast and accurate target acquisition. To speed up switching between magnification we've given you two Throw Down Power Change Levers (PCL) of different length. The 6 mil per revolution turrets are capped to protect them from bumps and hard use. It utilizes a 30mm main tube, illumination is provided via CR2032 battery, and it's IPX7 waterproof. Features: Illuminated BTR-1 reticle

Throw Down Power Change Lever, 2 lengths

Capped turrets to protect against hard use.

Make: Bushnell

Model: AR Optics

Color: Black

Eye Relief: 3.6in / 91.4mm

FOV: (ft @ 100 yds) 100ft @ 1X to 16ft @ 6X

Illuminated: Yes

Length: 10.2in / 259mm

Magnification x Objective Lens: 1-6x24mm

Parallax Adjustment: Fixed, 100 Yards

Reticle: Illuminated BTR-1, SFP, Etched Glass

Tube Diameter: 30MM

Water Resistant: Yes, IPX7

Waterproof/Fogproof: Yes, IPX7

Weight: 16.5oz / 467g

Focal Plane: Second

Elevation Adjustment: 50 MOA / 14.6 MIL

Windage Adjustment: 50 MOA / 14.6 MIL

Travel Per Rotation: 6 MIL

Elevation Turret: MIL-Based, capped, Non-Locking

Windage Turret: MIL-Based, capped, Non-Locking

Zero Stop: No

Coatings: Fully Multi-Coated

UltraWide Band Coatings: Yes More Features: IPX7 Waterproof construction – O-ring sealed optics stay dry inside, when immersed in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

Fully Multi Coated Optics – Multiple layers of coatings on all lens surfaces increase light transmission and image brightness.

What's in the box: 1-6×24 riflescope; scope covers; short throw lever; long throw lever; Spudz lens cloth; multitool; instruction sheet; Quick Start Guide. Vortex Sport Cantilever 30mm Ring Mount w/ 2″ Offset The Vortex Sport Cantilever mount is used for 30mm telescopic sights onto flattop style AR-15 rifles.

Features:

Length: 5.89”

Height: 1.59”

Weight: 6.7 oz.

Material: Aluminum

The 2-inch offset of the mount positions the scope in a forward position to provide appropriate eye relief and head placement.

