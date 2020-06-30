California: Assembly Sends AB 88 Back to Senate without a Vote

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Last Friday, the California Assembly was expected to vote on AB 88, the public safety budget trailer bill that was recently amended to include gun control language. The Assembly instead returned AB 88 to the Senate without taking a vote, prior to adjourning and resuming the summer recess.

AB 88 is a budget trailer bill that includes significant policy changes that, expand the definition of “assault weapon” under California's “Assault Weapons Control Act” and expedites the effective date on precursor parts restrictions.

Additionally last week, the Senate passed both SB 914 and SB 1175. Both bills have now moved to the Assembly for further consideration.

SB 914, sponsored by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-25), limits when those under 21 can purchase a long gun by requiring their hunting license to be currently valid. This means an individual who has purchased a license for an upcoming season will not satisfy the requirements of the bill. Additionally, SB 914 narrows the exemptions of loans of long-guns to minors and raises the fees the California Department of Justice can charge for eligibility checks on certain ammunition purchases and precursor parts.

SB 1175, sponsored by Senator Henry Stern (D-27), would prohibit the possession of certain African species of wildlife. The true goal of the bill is to ensure that individuals are not allowed to bring home lawful hunting trophies—even with the approval of the U.S. Government.

