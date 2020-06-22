Catching Up On Ruger 10/22 Trigger: BFSIII 22-C1 From Franklin Armory

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- One of the arguments we gun folks enjoy arguing about (and there’s quite a few or a million) is whether or not binary triggers are practical, or even worth the money? Well in my not so humble opinion: those are all moot right now! “Why?” you ask, because finally Franklin Armory is doing what they should have done from the very beginning: They’re releasing a binary trigger that works on the Ruger 10/22 platform: Boom! Or I should say Boom Boom!

In the interest of full disclosure, FA sponsors the Who Moved My Freedom Podcast, and we’ve worked with them on various projects on my channel for a few years now. I think after the AK-47, 1911, AR-15, and Glock comes Sturn Ruger & Co’s 22lr rifle in popularity (top 5 isn’t bad right!). It is clearly the most popular rimfire rifle design in EVER! These days quite a few manufacturers are making 10/22 receivers, barrels, triggers, integral suppressors and other aftermarket parts. Come on who has never had a 10/22? Think carefully before you answer because you are not fully, really, truly a gun guy until you’ve had at least one. Seriously! I’m pretty sure I’ve owned at least 10 in various forms over the years, those things are awesome! So if you haven’t, then stop reading this article, go out and buy one (I think they’re one of the few guns that are actually available in this crazy year we are having)

Once you get back, if you don’t know what a binary trigger is, it is one: not a machine gun, and two: it is actually a semi-auto trigger that fires on both the pull of the trigger and the release of the trigger.

Unfortunately, these types of triggers are not legal for civilian sales. Franklin Armory makes solutions for the AR-15, AK-47, H&K, B&T, CZ, and ACR platforms. Strangely on this Run On Guns, we’re having, 22lr is still readily available and relatively cheap, so combine that with the BFSIII 22-C1 is being released by Franklin Armory on June 22nd for $299.99 and that equals all kinds of affordable plinking fun!

Brandon Dunham Social Media & PR manager of Franklin Armory in Minden Nevada joined me Live via Skype to give us details. First, if you’re wondering if they are releasing this as a complete trigger pack? Since of course, that’s how many 10/22 triggers come these days, the answer is, unfortunately, is no, not at first. And that’s probably a good thing if your biggest complaint about binary triggers is the cost because the full trigger pack is bound to be closer to $500 in my estimation, remember there’s probably a patent holder or two or three that has to get paid.

Let's be real, a quick google machine search will show you that triggers for the 10/22 can easily go anywhere from $40 to $100 just for a vanilla-flavored pack. Ok, I have to confess here that tricking out 10/22’s can easily spiral out of control budget-wise, I’ve been there before. You will have to do a little bit of gunsmithing work and have a donor trigger pack in hand. Brandon promises FA will release a detailed video on exactly how to do that on their website. One big warning Brandon gave us to make sure you wear safety glasses when working on the trigger pack since some parts are under considerable pressure inside the unit. The biggest change you’re going to notice on the trigger pack itself once you are done installing the parts is the three-position lever safety that replaces a traditional push button on/off safety. Compatibility issues should not be a problem as long as your setup is using the trigger pack, although they obviously haven’t had the opportunity to test all the different iterations of 10/22’s out there. Make sure you check out the video for more details, and when we get our grubby little hands on one we’ll be sure to update you.





About Hank Strange

Hank Strange is an Enthusiastic Supporter of The Second Amendment, An Avid Filmmaker, Writer, Blogger, Music Producer, and Digital Artist: Hank is a Prolific YouTube Content Creator having Published over 1000 Videos to date relating to Lifestyle in the realms of Firearms, Cars, and Technology. A Proud American Citizen Since 2003 Hank was born of Mixed Race Parentage (his Father having African Ancestry and his Mother being of East Indian Ancestry amongst others) in Guyana, South America. He has traveled to a few places in the world with his Family living in London, England, and Nigeria in West Africa before settling in NYC. Hank & His Wife Lola are both Federal Firearms Licensees and currently live and work in Florida. Passionately Pursuing The Lifestyles Of The Locked And Loaded! Tune in to the daily Gun Culture News “Podshow” Who Moved my Freedom Podcast (WMMF) on the LIfestyles of the Locked and Loaded youtube channel. Hank's work can also be seen on www.youtube.com/user/hankstrange/featured, Facebook www.facebook.com/hank.strange.77, Instagram instagram.com/hankstrange, his Personal Blog hankstrange.com, and other Social Media.