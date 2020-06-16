CMMG Now Offering AR15s Chambered in 6.5 Grendel

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- CMMG introduces the 6.5 Grendel in the Mk4 lower receiver for both the Resolute and Endeavor rifles. The 6.5 Grendel provides shooters the precision needed to make accurate shots at long distances and the ability to take big game animals such as antelope, whitetail deer and mule deer.

“The AR15 is known for its versatility with a wide range of calibers that can be fired from one lower and the 6.5 Grendel is a welcome addition to our Mk4 offerings. This new 6.5 Grendel option reduces carry weight and manufacturing cost, which allows CMMG to pass the savings on to the consumer,” said Chris Reinkemeyer, CEO of CMMG.

The 6.5 Grendel is a great addition to the AR platform with a wide availability from ammo manufacturers, as well as exceptional accuracy at medium to longer distances. A great choice for those wanting to bring their modern sporting rifle hunting, or target practice at a distance.

Designed for hunters to use on deer-sized game, the 6.5 Grendel quickly became popular among precision shooters with its surprising accuracy. The overall performance of the 6.5 Grendel makes it ideal for both hunters and precision shooters who depend on consistent long-range accuracy from the AR15 platform.

CMMG Resolute and Endeavor 100, 200, and 300 Series come with a rifle-length gas system on both the 16” Resolute barrel and 20” Endeavor barrel. This allows for the rifles to have less felt recoil and lower extraction force, reducing wear and tear.

Like all CMMG 300 Series firearms, consumers can choose from ten Cerakote colors at no additional cost. Both the 100 and 200 Series offer Cerakote for the complete firearm for an additional $150 per model.

About CMMG:

CMMG began in central Missouri in 2002 and quickly developed into a full-time business because of its group of knowledgeable and passionate firearms enthusiasts committed to quality and service. Its reputation was built on attention to detail, cutting edge innovation and the superior craftsmanship that comes from sourcing all their own parts. By offering high-quality AR rifles, parts, and accessories, CMMG’s commitment to top-quality products and professional service is as deep today as it was when it began.

