CMP National Trophy Match

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- The National Trophy Match at Camp Perry is the most valuable of the Civilian Marksmanship Program events awarding points toward the Distinguished Rifleman badge. The chase for points to become Distinguished can take years as a life-time goal. That’s the draw that brings a thousand shooters to the firing lines at ranges out to 600 yards.

Plus, the Browning 1919 was the lighter machinegun that fought through WW II, Korea, and into Vietnam. The 1919 is now historic full auto fire in 30-06.

Then it’s Cops only at the NRA Police Championships so we sent our Cop, Chris Cerino, to both report and compete.

And John lays out the evolution of the M&P Shields that are now carried by more than 3,000,000 Americans. More Info…

USA AIR TIMES – Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA

Sportsman Canada Channel is available in 750,000 Canadian Households. Find the channel and find us north of the Border.

The Shooting USA Store – Firearm Guards Are Back in Stock

We're restocked and shipping again with the 100-year-old Amish method of preventing rust from moisture. $14.95 or 2 for $25, including shipping PRODUCT LINK HERE

Whether you’re locked down, or out and around, Stay Safe, Stay Armed, and we’ll do our best to inform and entertain you.

And, if you have more time on your hands, listen to the Guns.com Interview with Jim. It's 27 years of Gun Reporting explained in 45 minutes.

Subscribe to see all our shows as often as you like at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/shootingusa

Jim

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 27th Year





About Shooting USA:

Jim Scoutten, America's Most Watched Firearms Reporter, has been on the beat for 25 years, reporting the stories of the Shooting Sports and the Firearms Industry. The show produces a series of popular segments focusing on historical guns, the personalities in the sport and industry, insider reports from gun tests, and practical tips from shooting sports pros. The show appeals to shooting sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels by providing practical tips on safely handling, modifying and repairing their favorite guns.

For more information, please visit www.ShootingUSA.com