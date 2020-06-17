U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Comp-Tac, manufacturer of concealed-carry, competition holsters, and accessories, recently added its basket weave (black) color option to the Warrior with Light Holster and the Twin Warrior Mag Pouch products. The basketweave Kydex used by Comp-Tac is unique because the basketweave pattern is imprinted into the Kydex it is not a film or a graphic. Since the pattern is into the Kydex, it will not rub off or wear over time.

Comp-Tac Warrior with Light

“The basket-weave-finished Kydex has been growing in popularity as more customers learn of its existence,” said Bill Babboni, High-Speed Gear vice president of sales and operations. “Traditionally a basket weave patterns were only available in leather. Now both police departments and individuals can get the look of basket

wave with the improved fit and durability of the Kydex material…it is the best of both worlds.”

The Warrior with Light is an outside-the-waistband holster designed for a handgun with light attached. This holster can be worn for range use, concealed carry or general carry. The Warrior with Light’s all-Kydex body includes a retention screw to allow the user to fit the holster as tightly or loosely to the gun as they choose. The Warrior with Light attaches to the belt with two High Speed Gear belt width-adjustable, polymer belt loops.

The Twin Warrior Mag Pouch is an OWB pouch designed to carry two additional magazines. With a similar “pancake” design to the Warrior Holster and Warrior with Light Holster, this pouch has a very thin design, making it perfect for concealed carry or undercover wear.

Warrior with Light Holster – LINK

Twin Warrior Mag Pouch – LINK

About Comp-Tac Victory Gear

Comp-Tac Victory Gear is devoted to designing and manufacturing the highest quality concealed carry, competition, tactical holsters and

related accessories on the market. Comp-Tac products offer options that make it easy and comfortable to carry a firearm for all our customers:

law enforcement, military, shooting sports enthusiasts and responsibly armed citizens. We build with the customer in mind, ensuring speed of

manufacturing, quality of product, competitive pricing and superior customer service to support the desire to take responsibility for personal

safety, security and recreational firearm use. https://comp-tac.com

About High Speed Gear

The High Speed Gear company, is dedicated to building the best 100% American-made, Battle-Proven Tactical Gear™. Our products are

designed for the highest level of comfort, functionality, and versatility. Satisfaction is guaranteed for all our customers, whether military, law

enforcement or responsibly armed citizens. Our products are user driven and are designed based on the operational experiences of a wide variety

of end users. https://www.highspeedgear.com