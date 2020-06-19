CrossBreed Updates Product Line Available for the Taurus G3c

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- CrossBreed Holsters, manufacturer of premium handcrafted hybrid holsters since 2005, has updated their product listing to include fits to accommodate the new Taurus G3c.

Earlier this week, Taurus announced the expansion of their noted G-series line of polymer-frame, striker-fired pistols with the next-generation G3c compact 9mm, perfect for concealed-carry. Proud to partner with Taurus in the months ahead of the release, CrossBreed’s team of holster makers, working in the traditions passed down from founder Mark Craighead, is proud to offer customers the following products available now:

● Reckoning (Holster, System, and Limited Edition)

● Reckoning Upgrade Kit

● Hybrid MT2

● SuperTuck

● Freedom Carry

● DropSlide

● SnapSlide

● SuperSlide

● BellyBand

● Purse Defender

● Pac Mat

● Ohai

● Ohai Mag Carrier

● IWB Mag Carrier – Single and Dual

● OWB Mag Carrier – Single and Dual

● The Accomplice Mag Carrier

CrossBreed, located in Springfield, MO, offers inside the waistband (IWB), outside the waistband (OWB), and modular holsters as well as magazine carriers for most of

today’s popular carry firearms like the Sig Sauer P365, Smith & Wesson M&P Shield, Springfield Hellcat, and Taurus G3 and now, the G3c!

For more information on the Taurus G3c and to see pictures, specifications, and more, visit the CrossBreed Blog.

To learn more about our information and specific model availability on The Reckoning or any products, visit CrossBreed Holsters website!

About CrossBreed Holsters:

CrossBreed Holsters was established in 2005 by Mark Craighead, who was an avid shooter and firearms enthusiast. His vision for US handcrafted holsters evokes attention to detail, quality and functionality that have made CrossBreed a leader in concealment. Visit CrossBreed Holsters.