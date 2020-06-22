Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Daniel Defense has a special offer for readers of AmmoLand News with a exclusive coupon code “AMMOLAND10” that gets you money off its groundbreaking bolt action rifle. Pick up the Daniel Defense DELTA 5 .308 Bolt Action Rifle for $1619.10 with FREE shipping.

Designed with the user in mind. Daniel Defense has taken the modularity of the AR platform and integrated it into a one-of-a-kind bolt action rifle. From an interchangeable cold hammer-forged barrel to a user-configurable stock, the DELTA 5 features out-of-the-box customization that would normally require professional gunsmithing. Designed for the user that expects more from their rifle, the DELTA 5 provides the ultimate long-range shooting experience from the day its purchased. No custom wait time required. Get an in-depth look at the DELTA 5 at Delta5.DanielDefense.com. Accuracy. Guaranteed.

Guaranteed To Shoot .75 Moa Or Better. Talk is cheap—including talk about how accurate a rifle shoots—so we're putting some real firepower behind our words. All Daniel Defense DELTA 5 rifles are guaranteed to shoot .75 MOA or less at 100 yards when used with quality factory match-grade ammunition.

Daniel Defense DELTA 5 .308 Bolt Action Rifle is well-reviewed:

Daniel Defense DELTA 5 .308 Bolt Action Rifle Deal Cart Check 06/22/2020:

