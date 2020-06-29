Eliminate Varmints and Manage the Herd with the New MasterPiece Arms Pork Chop Rifle

Comer, Ga. (Ammoland.com) – MasterPiece Arms (MPA), manufacturers of the MPA BA Rifles and Chassis Systems, has added a fourth rifle to its MPA BA Hunter Rifle line, the MPA Pork Chop Rifle. It’s latest addition to its Hunter Rifle line is a purpose-designed rifle for varmint hunters, ranchers, and herd management purposes. It provides the shooter with the ability to make longer shots with a rifle that can still be comfortably packed into the most extreme terrain. Whether eliminating hogs, pigs, coyotes, armadillos, groundhogs, prairie dogs, or other varmints, in addition to managing the herd, the MPA Pork Chop Rifle will take care of the job. From the lightweight construction to the technologically superior chassis design, the MPA Pork Chop Rifle provides varmint hunters and ranchers an entirely new level of performance and accuracy standard not seen in this segment of the precision hunting market.

Built upon the MPA Hybrid Chassis, the MPA Pork Chop Rifle is customized with its own Cerakote® paint scheme, including a laser engraved hog with the words “Pork Chop” underneath it. The MPA Hybrid Chassis is machined on MPA’s CNC Horizontal Machining Centers to exacting tolerances from 6061 aluminum. The v-bedding system provides additional clearance for glass bedding action and straight section of the barrel. This aluminum frame provides a significant amount of technology to improve the hunter’s experience. This includes the MPA RAT Rail, Adjustable Cheek Riser and Length of Pull (LOP) assembly, Enhance Vertical Grip (EVG) Grip and Thumb Notch, Inclinometer Leveling System, V4 Spigot Mount, and a special Short LOP Buttstock.

The RAT Rail, which is known in the industry as the Arca Swiss Rail, provides significant flexibility on attaching a bipod or tripod along any location of the fore-end of the chassis. Concerning tripod use, this provides the ability for the shooter to attach a tripod directly to the chassis via an Arca Swiss Clamp. This is an extremely rigid setup, much better than a traditional hog saddle or similar clamping devices. It also provides the shooter with the ability to position the bipod from the front section of the chassis on the V4 Spigot Mount to anywhere along the fore-end. For example, if you have to build a hasty, improvised modified prone position on a rock, boulder, tree stump, or another improvised surface, the ability to adjust the location of the bipod gives the hunter a ton of flexibility for an ultra-precise shot.

The Adjustable Cheek Riser and Recoil Plate assembly give the hunter the ability to fine-tune a perfect fit to his or her body type, LOP, and preferred shooting configuration. The Short LOP Buttstock comes in handy when shooting off a tripod, or when using a Night Vision Primary optic that may need a shortened eye relief for proper target acquisition. The LOP range on this buttstock is 11.75 to 13.25.” MPA can make this longer if requested during the time of order. The inclinometer leveling system will ensure the rifle is not canted when taking the shot and provides no axis errors when used properly.

MPA can fine-tune the build to the hunter or rancher’s specific application. From caliber selection, chamber dimensions, barrel length, contour, twist rate, and chassis finishing, MPA can design a rifle to meet any user’s long-range precision varmint hunting or herd management needs.

MPA Pork Chop Rifle Specifications:

Caliber: Customer Designated (22 Creedmoor, 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, 7mm Saum, or others. If your preferred caliber is not shown, please contact us) Action: Curtis Custom Axiom Action Lightweight Action / Bolt Design: Remington 700 Type Bolt: One-piece bolt with spiral fluting Chassis: MPA Hybrid Chassis Chassis Weight: 3.2 lbs. Rifle Weight: 8.4 lbs. (with mag, no optic, 24” Proof Sendero Barrel Profile) Barrel: Proof Carbon Fiber Barrel Blank – Chambered by MPA (Zero Runout System) Barrel Twist: Varies depending on caliber Barrel Length: Varies – customer determined Barrel Muzzle Thread: 5/8-24 TPI Barrel Profile: Sendero Profile (others available) Coating: Cerakote Length of Pull: 13.5 – 14.75” Trigger: Trigger Tech Special Trigger Trigger Pull: 1 – 3 lbs. Magazine: AICS Type (Magpul 5 Round AICS Type Included) MSRP: $3,575.00 – $3,725

MPA makes every effort to get the product to the customer as quickly as possible. These are hand-built precision instruments and not production components. To see MPA’s latest delivery and lead times for all Bolt Action Rifles and Chassis, visit https://masterpiecearms.com/bolt-action-rifle-and-chassis-current-delivery-times/.

For more information on MasterPiece Arms and their product line of rifles, chassis systems, and accessories, visit www.masterpiecearms.com.

About MasterPiece Arms:

MasterPiece Arms main offices, located in Comer, Georgia, combines quality engineering and state-of-the-art manufacturing to design and produce firearms, such as highly successful BA Rifles and Chassis Systems. Masterpiece Arms uses high accuracy CNC machining, turning, barrel making, laser cutting, and bending in its manufacturing process controlled by their ISO9002/TS16949 Registered Quality System.

MPA engineers test and retest our weapons to provide customers with one of the most enjoyable guns available. With versatile uses, such as personal and home protection, long-range shooting, hunting, and tactical interests, MPA products are one of a kind and backed by a lifetime warranty for original owners. Learn more about MasterPiece Arms products at www.masterpiecearms.com or call 866.803.0000.

MasterPiece Arms is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MasterPieceArms and Instagram at www.instagram.com/MasterPieceArms.