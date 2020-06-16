Fed Court Prohibits Future Restrictions On Open Carry by City of Jackson

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NRA-ILA reported to you in April that the Mississippi Justice Institute, a non-profit constitutional litigation center, had filed a lawsuit on behalf of pro-Second Amendment State Rep. Dana Criswell (R-Mount Olive) against Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba's executive order prohibiting the open carry of firearms in the city. This legal action was filed in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Mississippi challenging the mayor's actions as a violation of both the Mississippi Constitution's right to keep and bear arms provision and the state firearms preemption law.

Mayor Lumumba's open carry ban expired back on April 30 without extension. Now, under a Consent Decree issued by the Court on Friday, the city cannot take any future action that would directly or indirectly prohibit, restrict, or inhibit the open carry of firearms in the city unless Mississippi statutes and constitution are first changed to allow that. A copy of the Consent Decree can be found here.

