USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsmans Guide has a good Pre-Order price on 500 rounds of American Eagle XM193, 5.56x45mm, FMJ, 55-grain ammunition for $189.99 with FREE shipping. That is $0.379 a round and a decent price in today's insane world, but you will have to wait for delivery. Check prices here, over here, or online here if you can find it in stock.

M193 lead-core Ball Ammo, an absolute STEAL of a deal here and now. This Ammo has been annealed, so you know it meets true military specs. Unlike your standard civilian round, the military requires visual proof of the annealing on the case, causing the case to appear discolored. This is done intentionally to meet military requirements for overall durability and strength in the completed round. Order today! Key Specifications Item Number: 148953

Mfg. Number: XM193

Caliber: .223 (5.56x45mm)

Bullet Weight: 55 grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket

Muzzle Velocity: 3,165 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 1,289 ft.-lbs.

Case Type: Brass

Primer Type: Boxer, reloadable

Corrosive: No PLEASE NOTE: While the 5.56x45mm round will fit in a .223 Remington chamber, 5.56 is a military round that is loaded to higher pressure than its .223 counterpart, and is therefore not recommended for use in rifles chambered for .223.

