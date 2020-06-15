Federal Ammunition Now Offers 350 Legend in Its Fusion Line

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The 350 Legend cartridge offers higher velocities than any straight-wall, deer-hunting cartridge. Federal initially launched the 350 Legend cartridge into its product catalog by offering two soft-point 180-grain options in its Power-Shok and Non-Typical lines. Now, Federal upgrades its product mix by adding a molecularly-bonded Fusion load in the lighter weight of 160 grains. Shipments of this product have begun to arrive at dealers.

“The 350 Legend delivers superior ballistics and fast velocities for a straight-wall cartridge. It has become quite popular because it’s legal for hunting in many areas where bottleneck centerfire rifle cartridges are prohibited,” said Federal Centerfire Product Manager Eric Miller. “Fusion is one of our most loved product lines because it offers best-in-class performance. Offering 350 Legend in our trusted Fusion lineup is something we know deer hunters will appreciate.”

The 350 Legend cartridge touts significantly less recoil than 450 Bushmaster and more energy than 223 Rem. It’s an ideal fit for compact, maneuverable MSRs and bolt-action rifles. It also delivers ample energy to take down any buck.

Fusion provides the largest expansion and highest weight retention in its class, making it the ideal choice for this modern straight-wall cartridge. With a molecularly-fused jacket and a pressure-formed core, Fusion transfers maximum energy on target with reliable, tag-filling accuracy.

Features

New 350 Legend 160-grain option

Copper jacket is electro-chemically applied to its pressure-formed lead core

Skived, pre-programmed nose provides consistent expansion

Maximum weight retention for deep penetration

Quality components and excellent accuracy

https://www.federalpremium.com/rifle/fusion/fusion-rifle/11-F350LFS1.html

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com .





