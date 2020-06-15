From Riots to Domestic Abuse – More Self Defense Gun Stories ~ LISTEN

U.S.A.– (Ammoland.com)- You didn't see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again this week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Ben Branam joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they well trained? (23-minute audio)

You own a liquor store on Broadway. There was looting nearby last night, but your store is still standing. You ask your friends for help, and today you go to work armed. You stand in front of your store with a few of your friends. Each of you is carrying an AR slung across your chest and muzzle down.

You see the mob move down the street in broad daylight. The smash windows and loot stores at the end of the block. Their behavior changes when they see you and your friends. The mob moves to the other side of the street and keeps moving. They don’t throw anything at your store or at the stores next to you.

The city imposes a curfew starting after noon the next day. Other business owners ask you for help.

Your ex-boyfriend won’t leave you alone. He is texting you night and day. You leave work and are filling your company truck at a gas station when your stalker comes up to you. He hits you in the head with a rock. You fall, and your attacker punches you. Then, your attacker pours diesel fuel on you and threatens to set you on fire. You try to escape to your truck, but your attacker grabs you again.

You’re armed. You draw your firearm and shoot your attacker in the head. You crawl away. You come back and use your attackers cell phone to call 911.

EMTs take your attacker to the hospital. Your attacker is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, domestic assault, and first degree arson.

You get a message from your alarm company at 10 at night. You check the video systems and see someone trying to break into your gun store. You and your dad go to the store to investigate.

No one is inside the store and the doors seem secure. The police also come to check on the alarm. You’re getting ready to leave when you see the man on the security video walk by your store. You stop him and call the police. The police are back in minutes and arrest the man.

A short time earlier, several men ran a truck through the front of another gun store. The police found one of the guns in the seat of your robbers truck.

You hear the sound of breaking glass. It is a few minutes before midnight. You get up and go investigate the sound. You shout to your husband and to the two other people living in your home. They say they are unhurt. You hear someone in your basement. You shout that you’re armed and for him to go away. You shout that you’ll shoot. Your intruder is almost to the top of the stairs when you press the trigger. Your intruder falls backward down the stairs and you stop shooting. You retreat, and then you and your husband call 911.

EMTs declare your intruder dead at the scene. Police interview you, your husband, and everyone else in your house. The police tell you that your intruder lived a few blocks away, but you’ve never seen him before.

