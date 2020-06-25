Galco Introduces Their New Vertical Holster System 4.0!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Galco’s original VHS (Vertical Holster System) was field-proven across the globe from Afghanistan to America. Thousands were used by US military personnel fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. Countless others are in use by US and international law enforcement, being particularly popular among police helicopter pilots. The VHS also provides an alternative for those who want the concealment of Galco’s Miami Classic but prefer the traditional vertical carry style.

After over a decade of experience with the VHS, Galco has continued to refine, update, and improve it. The VHS 4.0 brings recontoured shoulder straps for comfort and concealment, replacement of the earlier Chicago screws with a key-hole harness fastener attachment, the addition of an innovative new tie-down system, and a new spare ammo carrier for revolver fits.

A key component of all Galco shoulder systems, including the VHS 4.0, is the harness. It uses a four-point harness that pivots independently, connected by our clover-shaped, trademarked Flexalon swivel backplate. Along with our patented swivel connectors, this results in a perfect fit and lasting comfort for virtually all body sizes and shapes. The VHS 4.0 also features Galco’s improved key-hole harness fastener system that replaces the earlier Chicago screws. This gives you better security, ease of assembly, and greatly reduced chance of fastener loss.

The VHS 4.0 comes complete with vertical holster, harness, ammo carrier, tie-downs, and a set of harness fasteners. Models for autos include a vertical double magazine carrier, while units for revolvers come with a horizontal double speedloader carrier. It’s fully modular, so optional interchangeable accessories and components may be purchased separately to create a unique shoulder system all your own.

Whether you patrol the perilous sands of the Middle East, metropolitan America on the ground or from the air, exercise your Second Amendment right to bear arms, or stalk the hunting fields of the world, the VHS 4.0 will help you and your handgun stay secure in an often-dangerous world.

Made for semiautomatic pistols and double-action revolvers, the VHS 4.0 is ambidextrous and available in tan or black finish at an MSRP of $259.

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic and Kydex® to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix™ line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.