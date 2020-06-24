Got Stink? Learn How to Freshen Up Your AR500 Plate Carrier ~ VIDEO

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- AR500 Armor's Mason Miller gives us a quick video rundown on how to clean all that man-stank off your AR500 Plate Carriers.

If you've been training hard, out in the woods, or just crawling through the dirt, your carrier will need to be cleaned at some point. Mason gives some pointers of how to clean and maintain your tactical nylon carrier to maximize the life of your gear. In this video, you will learn quick and easy ways to clean your plate carrier!

ABOUT AR500 ARMOR

AR500 Armor® launched its own line of ballistic armor and body armor solutions in 2012. We entered the industry with the mindset of manufacturing top quality, reliable products that offered our customers high-value solutions. Our products are intended for responsible law-abiding American citizens, our law-enforcement personnel, and our military personnel; we currently sell to legal residents of the United States.

With our unique in-house manufacturing processes and ability to acquire material made to our specifications, we’ve set the standard for ballistic steel core body armor. Utilizing industry-leading spall and fragmentation mitigation coatings we've further increased what's possible with ballistic steel. Our products are available through our website and authorized dealers throughout the United States. AR500 Armor® is a privately held business; Our Headquarters, team members, and manufacturing facility are located in Phoenix, Arizona.