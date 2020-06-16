Grey Man Tactical RMP Series Introduced – a Revolutionary Rigid Organizational Panel

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Lafayette, LA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Made in the USA, Grey Man Tactical provides ease of transportation, organization, and concealment for a wide variety of firearms, medical supplies, hunting, and overland gear. CEO Paul Capdepon saw the need for everyday carry items to be organized and transported discreetly. This led to the patented RMP Series [Rigid MOLLE Panel], designed for ultimate efficiency in conquering your gear.

Each RMP is built from a durable, sag-resistant High-Density Polyethylene, giving it the durability needed to withstand everyday use. Grey Man Tactical manufactures an array of sizes ranging from backpack to vehicle applications, ensuring there is an option ideally suited for the user’s needs. The versatile 15.25 X 25 Heavy Duty RMP is manufactured with injection-molded Glass Reinforced Nylon Polymer to increase strength and prevent sagging when mounting heavy items, providing durable organization and rapid accessibility. The RMP Series is offered with locks and a covert RMP Cover to provide unrivaled concealment and security of your everyday gear.

Mounting an RMP to a seat back can be done in under 60 seconds with no drilling or tools required. For mounting to a case, safe, wall or any hard surface, Grey Man Tactical provides pre-drilled holes to line up with designated mounting points.

Every Grey Man Tactical product is tested and evaluated for durability in the most adverse and demanding conditions to ensure quality. The RMP Series™ has been deployed by the United States Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), Federal Bureau of Investigation and many other law enforcement agencies. Grey Man Tactical™ delivers a battle-tested and proven product that can be implemented in any mission. When purchasing a Grey Man Tactical™ product, know you’re getting American-made quality that will last a lifetime.

Grey Man Tactical has developed the Vehicle, Backpack, Case, and Safe RMP Series and accessories to fit all your organizational needs. Key features of the RMP Series™ include:

Patented RMP [Rigid MOLLE Panel] grid design

Multiple mounting options for easy installation on any surface

Consistent positioning of critical gear enables quick access

Universal MOLLE compatibility for customization

Weather-resistant, fire-resistant, non-corrosive build

Load-bearing, sag-resistant construction

RMP Backer Plate Series™ enables seamless hard mounting of gear

RMP™ can be quickly reorganized or interchanged for next task

Hand-finished, American made craftsmanship

Check out GunsDaily and Alabama Arsenal reviewing the Grey Man Tactical RMP modular system.

GMT Guarantee:

Grey Man Tactical warranties its products against defects in workmanship and materials. If you have a defective product, we will gladly replace it at no cost to you. This does not apply to third party products.





About Grey Man Tactical:

In 2012, Paul Capdepon lived in an area where he preferred the contents of his personal gear to not be known. He carried a nondescript commuter-style backpack and wanted the ability to organize EDC-type gear. Not finding a suitable option, Paul decided to adapt the traditional MOLLE-style grid and designed the first Rigid MOLLE Panel™ to insert into any backpack with a 15″ laptop sleeve.

After receiving interest in the Rigid MOLLE Panel Paul had made for his own gear, he decided to launch a basic website in 2014 to begin selling them. Paul worked with local manufacturers from his home state of Louisiana as the demand for expanding the range of RMP™ sizes quickly increased. GMT™ has performed extensive testing and evaluations in the most adverse and demanding conditions. GMT then incorporated customer feedback to optimize performance in creating a dependable organizational platform.

The RMP Series™ has since been utilized by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies – specifically the DOS, DOJ, DHS, FBI, USMS, USBP, NYPD and LAPD to US Armed Forces, including the US Army, USAF, USN, USMC, USCG, and USSOCOM – with implementation in missions assigned across Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and surrounding areas of operation. As a result, the RMP Series™ has yielded over 1,000 Five Star Reviews in our efforts to make critical gear rapidly accessible

It is our ongoing passion to serve the prepared citizens, outdoorsmen, Law Enforcement, First Responders, and Armed Forces communities, and we look forward to continuing to create gear that enables you to perform at the highest standard.

