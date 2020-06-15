Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale running on the newest model GLOCK G44 22LR 10RD 4.02″ pistol in black for just $359.99. Compare that top the same product here and even here and you see why this is a great buy, besides just the fact that it is in stock!

Once you start with perfection – you stay with perfection. The G44 is the ideal pistol to start or enhance your shooting experience. The innovative design of the hybrid steel-polymer slide chambered in our first .22 caliber round provides a lightweight and low recoil functionality for optimal control. The G44 was thoroughly tested with a wide variety of ammunition to ensure maximum performance and redefine what small can do. The G44 is a compact size pistol with the ability to adapt to nearly every hand size by using the different backstraps supplied with the pistol. The G44 comes standard with the GLOCK Marksman Barrel (GMB) for increased accuracy and precision. Brand: Glock

Model: G44

Caliber: 22lr

Capacity: 10

Barrel Length: 4.02″

OAL: 7.28″

Frame Material: Polymer

# of Mags: Two (2)

Sights: Adjustable

Barrel: Glock Marksman Barrel

Safety: Safe Action

Weight: 14.64 oz. The right equipment is essential. The G44 comes with adjustable rear sights and two load-assist magazines. Everything that a well prepared shooter needs.

The GLOCK G44 is well-reviewed:

